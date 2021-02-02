As Ryker Bailey was preparing for his turn to swim in the 100-yard butterfly race at the Division 2 sectional meet on Saturday, one of his teammates left the advice plain and simple.
“Before my race my co-captain Rider Jarzen said to me, ‘You gotta want it.’ So I gave my all,” Bailey said.
Bailey took the advice well, finishing sixth with a time of 57.29. He will compete at the state swim meet Feb. 6.
Coach Lindsey Hassenfelt said Bailey swam a competitive race and deserved the chance to advance. Bailey is the first individual Milton swimmer to qualify for the state meet since at least 2017, Hassenfelt said.
“Ryker swam hard, he was focused, worked all of his turns and put his face in the water. Butterfly is his best stroke, and it showed on Saturday,” she said.
Bailey said he feels anxious, but also excited about the state meet. He said hearing his teammates cheer for him during his event made the win even sweeter.
Other Milton swimmers also performed well. The team finished eighth in the sectional.
Junior Rider Jarzen swam the fastest 100-meter freestyle and 50-meter freestyle races of his career, Erik Schultz dropped six seconds off his time in the 500-meter freestyle, James Axe swam faster in the finals, beating his original time in both of his events.
Senior Hayden Lee finished his career with two of his best times in both the 200 and 500-meter freestyle races.
“I am so proud of each and every one of them, they accomplished and overcame what everyone thought we wouldn’t. We swam and each and every one of them gave it their all,” Hassenfelt said.
The hard work for Bailey continues, she said, adding that the accomplishment means even more due to the complications of the season.
“I am expecting him to give it all he’s got and drop some more time. Him making it to state is a huge accomplishment. This year has been challenging to say the least, and having one more week is a great way to end the season,” she said.
“No matter what he has made me, his teammates, his family and his community proud.”
