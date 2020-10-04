Included in the Fort HealthCare Winter Virtual 5K Series is the Frosty Rock 5K/12K run/walk will taking place between Friday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 15.
- Choose the option that works best for you:
- Virtual Kids’ 1-Mile Fun Run
- Virtual Untimed 5K Walk
- Virtual Timed 5K Walk
- Virtual Timed 12K Walk/Run
A virtual race is a race that you can do anywhere, and it does not have a specific starting time or starting place. You can choose the day, time, and even the route you want to take. Fort HealthCare has route suggestions for participants to consider and more details about the race
on the event’s webpage: www.forthealthcare.com/frostyrock. Participants are also encouraged to follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FrostyRock5k12k to keep up with important event details and to share and celebrate progress with the community.
The event is free to participate in, but registration is encouraged. Participants can register for the event at https://www.forthealthcare.com/class/2020-virtual-frosty-rock/, and runners and walkers will even receive a virtual race bib and the opportunity to order event apparel if they so choose at https://www.forthealthcare.com/class/2020-virtual-frosty-rock-apparel/.
Tiffany Pernat, Fort HealthCare Worksite Wellness Coordinator, states, “Anyone is invited to participate in this event and all fitness levels are welcome! You don’t need to be a regular runner to do this – you can jog or walk the distances, too. Families and friends as well as individuals are encouraged to participate in the fun – while maintaining proper social distancing, of course.”
Pernat continues, “A 5K is 3.1 miles and a 12K is 7.46 miles. We do ask (to be fair to all participants) that you complete one of those distances in the same outing. If you have a fitness tracking device, such as a FitBit, Apple Watch, or an app on your smartphone, you may be able to see the distance of your walk or run while you are doing it. Another great option is to find a route using ‘MapMyRun’ online to find your perfect 5K or 12K course. This makes it great for folks that don’t live near the location we hosted this event in the past. A virtual event can literally be done anywhere.”
To be eligible for prizes and for leaderboard recognition for the timed races, participants are encouraged to take a photo of their tracking device’s results and the time completed as email attachments and send them to Wellness.Advisor@forthc.com between November 13 and 15, 2020. No late submissions will be permitted.
For more information about the event or to register, visit FortHealthCare.com/FrostyRock. With questions, contact the Fort HealthCare Community Health and Wellness Department at (920) 568-5475 or via email at Wellness.Advisor@forthc.com.
