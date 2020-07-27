Friends of Milton Pool is having a calendar raffle. The group will be in the parking lot at Dave’s Ace from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 1-8. Tickets also are available online.
Proceeds benefit the Lieder Family Pool.
In 2021, Milton High School will have a new swimming pool. The estimated $7.8 million cost was included in the $59.9 million referendum approved in April.
The Friends group is raising funds for pool amenities including upgrades to starting blocks, a sound system, timing system, scoring system, scoreboard, maybe soundproofing.
For more information, visit the Friends of Milton Pool’s website at www.friendsofmiltonpool.com.
