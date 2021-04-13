As the saying goes, sometimes a team can learn more from a loss than a win.
Milton boys soccer head coach Ryan Wagner is hoping that is the case after visiting Waunakee dismantled the Red Hawks 5-0 on April 6.
“It was a learning experience for us and for some of the new guys on varsity,” Wagner said. “This is what a good team looks like, and this is what we need to aspire to be. A lot of things we talk about, they did it and we struggled.
Milton senior Aidan Conger had a decent chance in the third minute as he was barely beat out to a through ball by the Waunakee goalkeeper.
Just a few minutes later in the 7th minute, Waunakee junior Alex Hoopes fired a shot that found the upper left corner of the goal to put the Warriors up 1-0.
In the 22nd minute, Waunakee earned a free kick on its offensive side of the field. The Warriors strung about five quick, crisp passes together before senior Nathan Dresen found the back of the net to make it 2-0.
Conger again presented a threat for the Red Hawks as he ripped a shot from 30 yards out that forced the Waunakee goalkeeper to make a leaping save. In the 43rd minute, Milton junior Gavin Clarquist bent a free kick around the left side of the wall and again forced the Waunakee keeper to make a diving save, and the Warriors held on to their 2-0 lead at half.
The Warriors came out of the gates strong in the second half as junior Calvin Rahn and senior Dima Govorukha scored in the 51st and 57th minutes, respectively, to extend the visitors’ lead to 4-0.
Waunakee junior Decker Storch capped the scoring with a beautiful header goal off a corner kick in the 85th minute.
“Their first touches were on point, their passes were crisp and right to feet .... those are things we want to do but just can’t always accomplish it,” Wagner said. “The shots, the goals they had … really all we could do is try to close down a bit quicker, but their shots were ridiculous. They were hitting bangers all night.
“They’re a good team.”
Milton didn’t have many great scoring chances in the second half.
“If we were going from our defense to our midfield to our forwards, we couldn’t get through each line,” Wagner said. “We’d maybe get up to our mids and then lose it, or our mids would have it and we would try to force through balls and hit them too long. Nothing really connected.”
Wagner pointed out the play of junior defensive mid Connor Opdahl.
“Connor was our one bright spot tonight,” Wagner said. “He was tough on defense against their talent and connected a fair amount of passes.”
Milton junior goalkeeper Mason Xiong made a couple of nice saves in the second half to try to keep the Red Hawks in the game. Unofficially, Xiong finished with five saves.
Waunakee totaled 10 shots on goal compared to Milton’s four on frame.
Oregon wins 3-0
On Thursday, the Red Hawks were held scoreless again, falling 3-0 on the road to Oregon.
Xiong made 12 saves for Milton in the loss.
Milton closes week with win
Milton closed out its busy week with a 9-0 victory over Edgerton on Saturday.
Aidan Conger scored three goals and Mauricio Bastidas scored twice to lead the attack.
MILTON 9, EDGERTON 0
Edgerton 0 0—0
Milton 2 7—9
First Half
M—Aidan Conger (Gavin Clarquist), 8:40. M—Conger, 30.
Second Half
M—Joey Leverenz, 55. M—Bryce Eckert (PK), 60. M—Conger (Deegan Riley), 65. M—Mauricio Bastidas, 67. M—Braden Borgerding (Bastidas), 71. M—Connor Opdahl, 76. M—Bastidas (Eckert), 80.
OREGON 3, MILTON 0
Milton 0 0—0
Oregon 1 2—3
First half
O—Malcook (Belville), 12:00.
Second half
O—Stuedemann, 78:00; O—Lehmann (Elert), 82:00.
Saves: M (Xiong) 12; Or 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.