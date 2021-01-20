APG staff
The Milton boys swim team grabbed back-to-back victories last week.
On Tuesday, Parker won two of the three relay events to help lead to an 87-81 victory at Janesville Parker.
Parker won six of the 11 events Tuesday, but Milton flashed some depth in a tight dual.
Gavin Bartels won the 50 free and 100 breaststroke for the Red Hawks.
Bartels was also part of the winning 200 medley relay team along with Ryker Bailey, Rider Jarzen and Andrew Jeffson.
Bailey won the 100 butterfly in 59.94 seconds and led off the 200 free relay that won. Other members of that relay team were James Axe, Justin Chowaniec and Jarzen.
“It was definitely a team effort, and everyone came together to come out with this win,” Milton coach Lindsey Hassenfelt said. “I am incredibly proud of how each and every one of them swam.”
Milton followed that up by beating and Edgerton/Evansville team that is in its first year back in competition.
The Red Hawks won 116-32, winning all but one event.
Bartels was part of four victories.
“Gavin swam his season best time in the 100 breast and 50 free,” Hassenfelt said. “Edgerton only had five guys, but for just starting a team again (for the first time) since the 80s, it was super exciting to see their team compete. The focus of the meet was bettering our times and having a good time. We spent a lot of time cheering on the other team along with our own.”
Erik Schultz won the 200 free and 500 free and was part of the winning 200 free relay.
Monday’s scheduled dual meet against Janesville Craig was canceled.
MILTON 87, PARKER 81
200 medley relay—Milton (Ryker Bailey, Gavin Bartels, Rider Jarzen, Andrew Jeffson), 1:53.51. 200 free—Connor Rogula (P) 2:03.87, 2. Erik Schultz (M) 2:05.23, 3. Rylan Pagel (P) 2:23.41. 200 IM—Zhander Rowley (P) 2:17.02, 2. James Axe (M) 2:39.82, 3. Alex Amacher (P) 2:47.52. 50 free—Bartels 24.01, 2. Jarzen 25.03, 3. Jeffson 26.40. 100 fly—Bailey 59.94, 2. Rogula 1:09.52, 3. Pagel 1:21.60. 100 free—Aaron Griffith (P) 52.03, 2. Zach Payne (P) 56.16, 3. Jeffson 57.52. 500 free—Ben Rahlf (P) 5:35.99, 2. Schultz 5:36.56, 3. Hayden Lee (M) 6:57.97. 200 free relay—Milton (Bailey, Axe, Justin Chowaniec, Jarzen), 1:43.76. 100 back—Rowley 1:05.92, 2. Payne 1:09.60, 3. Jackson Ryan (P) 1:15.37. 100 breaststroke—Bartels 1:10.21, 2. Rahlf 1:15.79, 3. Axe 1:16.80. 400 free relay—Parker (Rowley, Rogula, Rahlf, Griffith) 3:44.65.
MILTON 116, EDGERTON/EVANSVILLE 37
200 medley relay—Milton (Ryker Bailey, Gavin Bartels, Rider Jarzen, Andrew Jeffson), 1:54.42. 200 free—Erik Schultz (M) 2:07.47. 200 IM—James Axe (M) 2:38.02. 50 free—Bartels 24.37, 2. Liam PUnzel (E) 24.48. 100 fly—Punzel 1:06.15. 100 free—Jarzen 57.34, 2. Noah Brenden (M) 1:03.34. 500 free—Schultz 5:35.51, Kass Tregoning (E) 5:45.99. 200 free relay—Milton (Axe, Brenden, Schultz, Jeffson), 1:49.17. 100 back—Zake Zimmerman (M) 1:18.21. 100 breaststroke—Bartels 1:09.24. 400 free relay—Milton (Bailey, Bartels, Jarzen, Jeffson) 3:54.44.
