The gymnastics team started the season in a big way this week.
In its first competition, the team scored a 127.975.
“For our first meet with only 20 days of practice under our belt, I was really impressed with the girls. That's actually a pretty good start for the short amount of time we had to prep things,” coach Kristine Farnsworth said.
Ireland Olstad won every event as well as the all-around competition for Milton. Farnsworth said this year’s team has a good mix of old and young talent.
"We've got some veteran seniors and some juniors—we have a real big junior class—and then we've got some young freshmen that are stepping up as well as a couple of our sophomores. So it’s kind of a mixture. We've got a lot of talent, we just have to put all the pieces together,” she said.
The team will have to put those pieces together quickly. Because of COVID-19, the team’s season is shortened significantly. Sectionals begin Feb. 18, and the Red Hawks only have four meets before then.
But Farnsworth said the team looks ready to make the shortened prep time count.
“I'm happy for the opportunities that the kids have been able to at least take part in this season. So we just got to take advantage of these opportunities moving forward. And, you know, hopefully we'll be peaking at the right time around that February.”
