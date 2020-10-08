Girls on the Run Virtual 5K is Nov. 7
The Nov. 7 virtual 5K event celebrates the accomplishments of the 400 local girls participating in Girls on the Run this fall.

This year’s annual Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin Fall 5K run will be virtual on Nov. 7.

The official kickoff for the virtual event will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7. Girls on the Run encourages participants to share on social media how they are independently completing a 3.1-mile trek. Registrants will receive a T-shirt, personalized bib, commemorative 15th anniversary medal and more.

Girls on the Run is a youth development program using running to teach life skills for girls in third through eighth grades. Participation in the virtual 5K is open to the public, and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin.

For more information on how to register and take part, visit www.girlsontherunscwi.org/5k.

