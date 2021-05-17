CheyAnn Knudsen, a native of Milton, and student-athlete at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, is a 2020-21 UW-Whitewater Chancellor’s Scholar-Athlete Presented by Northwestern Mutual.
The Warhawks’ Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, in partnership with Chancellor Dwight C. Watson, recognized 37 Warhawks this year.
Knudsen is majoring in elementary education at UW-Whitewater.
Each Chancellor’s Scholar-Athlete was recognized in a virtual ceremony this month by Interim Director of Athletics Ryan Callahan, Watson and representatives from Northwestern Mutual.
To be recognized as Scholar-Athletes, student-athletes must have maintained a 3.25 cumulative grade point average or above through the end of the 2019 fall semester. Honorees must have participated in a varsity sport for two years, must be of senior academic status and must have accumulated at least 90 degree credits.
Each Scholar-Athlete will receive a commemorative gift.