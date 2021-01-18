MILTON
Milton High’s girls basketball team rallied for its first win of the season Friday night.
The Red Hawks stormed back from a 13-point first-half deficit in a 57-54 nonconference win over Janesville Parker.
Saige Radke had 18 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Milton, now 1-3 on the season.
“I’m proud of the girls for continuing to fight all game and to come out on top,” Milton coach Stacy Skemp said. “Once they got the lead, they kept pushing.
“We’re still trying to fit the pieces together because we started our season much later than everybody else, but a win tonight should really help our confidence.”
Parker (1-8) played well in the first half despite 15 turnovers.
The Vikings led 29-16 on Alexys Luek’s 3-pointer with 2:06 left in the half, but Milton rallied over the last two minutes.
The Red Hawks finished the half on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 29-23 at the break.
Milton eventually tied the game at 43-43 on Sydney Kanable’s 3-pointer with 7:23 left.
Parker responded with a 6-0 run, but Milton got back-to-back 3s from Radke to tie it back up.
Parker’s Paisley Booth made a free throw with 1:03 left to tie the game at 54-54. Julia Jaecks’ free throw with 46 seconds left gave Milton the lead for good at 55-54, and Grace Quade finished the scoring with two more free throws 12 seconds later.
Parker had three possessions to tie the game or get within one in the last 30 seconds, but two more turnovers and a missed shot thwarted the comeback attempt.
“We didn’t box out, and we didn’t catch the ball. That was the difference,” Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. “We got better attacking their press, but when you don’t catch the ball, it doesn’t matter.
“And we had some good looks that just didn’t fall. It’s disappointing because I thought we did some good things at times, but we just didn’t put a full game together.”
Booth led all scorers with 23 points, including 13 the first half. Addie Miller added 10 points for the Vikings.
MILTON 57, PARKER 54
Parker (54)—Rosga 2-1-6; Ayers 1-0-3; Luek 4-0-11; Booth 7-8-23; Green 0-1-1; Miller 5-0-10. Totals: 19-10-54
Milton (57)—Hanauska 1-0-3; Jaecks 2-1-5; Quade 2-4-8; Shaw 3-0-6; Radke 5-4-18; Kanable 3-2-8; Ferguson 3-2-9. Totals: 19-13-57
Janesville Parker 29 25—54
Milton 23 34—57
3-point goals—Parker 6 (Luek 3, Ayers, Booth, Rosga), Milton 6 (Radke 4, Hanauska, Ferguson). Free throws missed—Parker 6, Milton 10. Total fouls—Parker 20, Milton 18. Fouled out—Booth.
Milton falls to Monroe on Saturday
Breanna Giasson scored 21 points to lead the visiting Monroe Cheesemakers (4-2) over the Red Hawks (1-4), 65-47, on Saturday.
Saige Radke led Milton with a dozen points.
MONROE 65, MILTON 47
Monroe 31 34—65
Milton 19 28—47
MONROE — Benzschawel 8 2-3 18, Bobak 3 1-2 9, Maurer 0 2-2 2, Giasson 9 3-8 21, Updike 0 1-2 1, Jacobson 0 2-6 2, Ambrose 4 1-3 12. Totals 24 12-26 65.
MILTON — Hanuska 1 0-0 2, Jalozynski 2 2-2 6, Shaw 1 7-10 9, Quade 1 0-0 2, Radke 6 0-0 12, Kanable 2 5-8 9, Ferguson 1 0-0 3, Olson 0 2-2 2, La Coursier 1 0-0 2.
3-point goals: Mon 5 (Ambrose 3, Bobak 2); Mil 1 (Ferguson 1). Total fouls: Mon 16; Mil 20.
