The Milton High boys basketball team has gotten used to playing in close games this season.
The Red Hawks finished the regular season with a 13-4 record. Eleven of those 17 games were decided by double digits, and six of those were by seven points or less.
Head coach Alex Olson hopes those battles have his team ready for the postseason.
“We’ve just taken a step as far as our confidence at the end of the game,” Olson said. “Every game we did lose, it was tied or we were up with three or four minutes left--and Monroe, Westosha, Waunakee and Oregon are all very formidable opponents.
“I think we have more confidence at the end of the game.
“We’re getting into grinders with teams we know well. I think that translates well to the postseason. You need to be able to guard and execute. A few tweaks and I think we’ll be a really hard out in the tournament.”
Milton earned the top seed in its WIAA Division 1 regional bracket and will play either fourth-seeded Janesville Craig or fifth-seeded Monona Grove on Friday night. Milton is not hosting postseason games, and the site for Friday’s game had not been determined as of The Courier’s print deadline.
Second-seeded Fort Atkinson takes on third-seeded Janesville Parker in the other regional semifinal, with the final taking place between the semifinal winners Saturday.
Regular season ends with win
Milton closed out the regular season with a narrow victory Saturday.
Junior Jack Campion scored 25 points, and the Red Hawks held off visiting Sauk Prairie 53-48 in the final game ever in the current Milton High gym.
“It was back and forth, but we only gave up 48 points,” Olson said. “That’s a testament to a team defensive effort. Jack was good at controlling the pace. And Chayton Jensen gave us some great energy.”
It was the fourth time this season Milton held an opponent under 50 points. The Red Hawks did that twice in 23 games last season.
McIntyre leads way against Fort
Last Thursday, the Red Hawks got 17 points from sophomore forward Brogan McIntyre to pull away to a 56-41 home victory over Fort Atkinson.
“He was a menace on the glass, and Tommy, Jack and Zack Bothun did a good job of getting into the paint and dishing it to him,” Olson said.
Milton was up just two, 26-24, at halftime but outscored the Blackhawks 30-17 from there.
Widner added 13 points, including three first-half 3-pointers.
Campion scored six points in each half for 12 total.
Oregon holds on
Milton’s week started Feb. 9 with a 59-58 loss to Oregon.
The two teams traded the lead into the final minute, and the Panthers scored with 1.9 seconds left to earn the victory.
Campion scored 29 points for the Red Hawks, including 19 after halftime, while Widner scored 10.
MILTON 53, SAUK PRAIRIE 48
Sauk Prairie 21 27—48
Milton 23 30—53
SAUK PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts)—I. Breunig 4 1-2 11, E. Breunig 4 0-0 9, Wilson 8 1-1 21, Drew 1 0-0 3, D. Breunig 2 0-2 4. Totals 19 2-5 48.
MILTON — Campion 10 2-4 25, Burrows 2 1-2 6, Bothun 1 0-0 2, Widner 4 0-0 8, Burdette 2 2-2 7, McIntyre 2 0-2 4, Kavanaugh 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 6-12 53.
3-point goals: SP 8 (Wilson 4, I. Breunig 2, E. Breunig 1, Drew 1); M 5 (Campion 3, Burdette 1, Burrows 1). Total fouls: SP 11; M 8.
MILTON 56, FORT ATKINSON 41
Fort Atkinson 24 17—41
Milton 26 30—56
FORT ATKINSON (fg ft-fta pts)—Galisch 5 0-0 10, Baker 2 0-0 6, Burke 1 0-0 3, Buchta 1 4-4 6, Wixom 4 2-7 10, Dudzek 0 0-2 0, Evans 3 0-0 6. Totals: 16 6-13 41.
MILTON—Campion 6 0-0 12, Burrows 1 1-2 3, Bothun 1 0-2 2, Widner 5 0-0 13, Burdette 2 0-0 5, McIntyre 7 2-2 17, Kavanaugh 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 3-6 56.
3-point goals: Fort Atkinson 3 (Baker 2, Burke), Milton 5 (Widner 3, Burdette, McIntyre). Total fouls: Fort Atkinson 9, Milton 15.
OREGON 59, MILTON 58
Oregon 28 31—59
Milton 24 34—58
OREGON—McCorkle 3 2-2 8, Statz 1 2-2 5, Panzer 6 4-4 16, Gard 3 0-0 8, Bush 2 1-2 7, Taylor 1 0-0 3, Schoenecker 1 1-1 3, Brockman 3 0-0 9. Totals: 20 10-11 59.
MILTON—Campion 10 8-10 29, Bothun 1 0-1 3, Widner 4 0-0 10, Burdette 1 0-0 2, McIntyre 1 0-0 2, Kavanaugh 4 0-0 9, Kirk 1 0-2 3. Totals: 22 8-13 58.
3-point goals: O 9 (Brockman 3, Gard 2, Bush 2, Statz, Taylor), M 6 (Widner 2, Campion, Bothun, Kavanaugh, Kirk).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.