Milton’s girls swim team had a busy week of competition.
And the Red Hawks took full advantage.
They won three meets in fives days, beating McFarland, Jefferson/Cambridge and Beloit.
Last Tuesday, Milton fought off McFarland 93-77.
Bailey Ratzburg set the pool record, Milton coach Lindsey Hassenfelt said, in the 500-yard freestyle, turning in a time of 5:17.65.
Ratzburg also won the 200 individual medley (2:13.56) and was part of Milton’s winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Eleanor Parker won the 100 free (58 seconds), was second in the 200 free and was part of both winning relays.
Jade Fladhammer and Asia Lynn Koser rounded out those winning relay teams, and Koser and Fladhammer each added one second-place finish individually.
Milton cruised past Jefferson/Cambridge on Friday, with those four teaming up to win the freestyle relay events again.
Parker won the 100 and 200 freestyle races, and Ratzburg won the 200 IM and 500 free.
Milton wrapped up the busy week by beating Beloit 99-71 on Saturday.
The relays were key once again. Parker, Alyssa Fons, Fladhammer and Ratzburg won the 200 free relay, and Parker, Kozer, Fons and Ratzburg won the 400 free relay.
Koser won the 200 free and 100 butterfly. Ratzburg won the 50 free and 100 free. Fons won the 500 free.
Milton was scheduled to swim against Stoughton on Tuesday.
Milton is scheduled to swim against Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker/Evansville in a WIAA sectional meet March 30 at Beloit. The WIAA announced the state meet for the alternate fall season will be April 6 at Waukesha South.
MILTON 93, MCFARLAND 77
200 medley relay—McFarland 1:53.33, 3. Milton 2:13.88. 200 free—Sofia Alf (Mc) 2:06.86, 2. Eleanor Parker (Mil) 2:07.98. 200 individual medley—Bailey Ratzburg (Mil) 2:13.56, 3. Jade Fladhammer (Mil) 2:28.89. 50 free—Emily Schoenbrodt (Mc) 25.29, 3. Alyssa Fons (Mil) 27.67. 100 fly—Schoenbrodt 1:00.63, 2. Azia Lynn Koser (Mil) 1:01.31. 100 free—Parker 58.00. 500 free—Ratzburg 5:17.65, 3. Julia Jaecks (Mil) 5:58.24. 200 free relay—Milton (Parker, Koser, Fladhammer, Ratzburg) 1:45.63. 100 back—Mara Freeman (Mc) 58.77, 3. Koser 1:06.15. 100 breaststroke—Laura Billman (Mc) 1:12.38, 2. Fladhammer 1:17.55. 400 free relay—Milton (Parker, Koser, Fladhammer, Ratzburg) 3:49.17.
MILTON 169, JEFFERSON/CAMBRIDGE 111 (combined varsity and jv)
200 medley relay—Jefferson 2:04.68, 3. Milton 2:09.33. 200 free—Eleanor Parker (Mil) 2:06.22, 3. Julia Jaecks (Mil) 2:15.85. 200 IM—Bailey Ratzburg (Mil) 2:12.30, 2. Jade Fladhammer (Mil) 2:31.52, 3. Chelsea Woletz (Mil) 2:35.21. 50 free—Josie Peterson (J) 26.07, 3. Alyssa Fons (Mil) 27.91. 100 fly—Jordyn Davis (J) 1:00.49, 2. Asia Lynn Koser (Mil) 1:02.73, 3. Jasmine Krause (Mil) 1:15.43. 100 free—Parker 58.61, 2. Fons 59.43. 500 free—Ratzburg 1:18.78, 2. Jaecks 5:58.11, 3. Madelyn Schuetz (Mil) 6:10.05. 200 free relay—Milton (Parker, Koser, Fladhammer, Ratzburg) 1:46.81. 100 back—Davis 1:01.71, 2. Koser 1:06.29, 3. Fladhammer 1:07.78. 100 breaststroke—Brooke Whiting (J) 1:14.71, 2. Chelsea Woletz (M) 1:2.24, 3. Zoe Mattox (Mil) 1:21.13. 400 free relay—Milton (Parker, Koser, Fladhammer, Ratzburg) 3:54.06.
MILTON 99, BELOIT 71
200 medley relay—Beloit 1:58.21, 2. Milton 2:06.71. 200 free—Azia Lynn Koser (M) 2:06.03, 2. Eleanor Parker (Mil) 2:06.85, 3. Madelyn Schuetz (M) 2:18.51. 200 IM—Faith Sill (B) 2:14.01, 2. Jade Fladhammer (M) 2:32.20, 3. Zoe Mattox (M) 2:40.56. 50 free—Bailey Ratzburg (M) 25.19, 3. Alyssa Fons (M) 27.74. 100 fly—Koser 1:03.30, 2. Parker 1:07.00. 100 free—Ratzburg 54.02, 3. Julia Jaecks (M) 1:03.00. 500 free—Fons 5:55.39, 2. Fladhammer 6:00.74, 3. Chelsea Woletz (M) 6:24.99. 200 free relay—Milton (Parker, Fons, Fladhammer, Ratzburg), 1:46.91. 100 back—Sill 58.04, 2. Jaecks 1:10.55. 100 breaststroke—Sydney Powse (B) 1:15.27, 3. Woletz 1:20.87. 400 free relay—Milton (Parker, Kozer, Fons, Ratzburg) 3:49.09.
