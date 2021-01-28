The Milton High boys basketball team has reached the midway point of its regular season with just one loss.
The exciting part about the Red Hawks’ 8-1 start, head coach Alex Olson said, is that they have yet to meet their full potential.
The team wrapped up a successful week of play Saturday with a narrow 50-47 home victory over visiting Madison Edgewood.
The win concluded a 3-0 week for the Red Hawks, who also beat Reedsburg 74-38 on Tuesday and Wauwatosa Kingdom Prep 70-52 on Wednesday.
“I’m really proud of where we’re at at the midway point,” Olson said. “We’re getting over barriers, beating some teams we haven’t beat before and are putting some streaks together. The next few weeks should get us ready for the playoffs.
“I don’t think we’ve been at our best yet, which is an exciting thing considering we’ve got nine games left and the playoffs.”
Jack Campion scored 12 of his team-high 21 points in the first half to help Milton build a 30-23 lead over Edgewood by halftime Saturday.
“We always make it interesting against these conference opponents, but we were fortunate enough to come out on top,” Olson said. “They were on their third game in three days, and we harped on our guys to get a great start because of that.”
But the Crusaders gave the Red Hawks fits throughout the second half. They clawed back to take the lead midway through the second half, but Milton regained it.
“We had 30 points at halftime and with six or seven minutes to go, I think we were still at 41,” Olson said. “Their defense in the first part of the second half really tested us.”
Edgewood was within one, 48-47, with 47 seconds left, but Campion made a pair of free throws with 17.7 to go, and the Crusaders’ 3-point try at the buzzer missed, and Milton improved to 8-1.
MILTON 50, MADISON EDGEWOOD 47
Madison Edgewood 23 24—47
Milton 30 20—50
EDGEWOOD—Trudgeon 2 0-0 6, Krantz 3 0-0 8, Newton 2 2-2 6, Jimenez 0 1-2 1, Regnier 2 0-0 6, Klipstine 0 1-2 1, Jimenez 2 2-3 6, Deang 1 0-0 2, Nwankwo 3 1-2 7. Totals 15 7-11 43.
MILTON — Campion 8 4-4 21, Burrows 4 1-1 9, Bothun 1 0-1 3, Widener 2 0-0 5, Burdette 2 0-0 6, Ratzburg 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 5-6 50.
3-point goals: ME 6 (Trudgeon 2, Krantz 2, Regnier 2); Mil 5 (Burdette 2, Campion 1, Bothun 1, Widener 1). Total fouls: ME 14; Mil 17.
Milton 74, Reedsburg 38—Jack Campion scored 13 points for the visiting Red Hawks, who were able to go deep down their bench after building an 18-point lead by halftime.
Tommy Widner added 11 points for Milton (6-1).
MILTON 74, REEDSBURG 38
Milton 41 33—74
Reedsburg 23 15—38
MILTON — Campion 5 1-1 13, Jordahl 2 0-0 6, Goll 0 2-2 2, Burrows 4 0-0 8, Wofford 0 1-4 1, Bothun 1 0-0 2, Widner 5 0-0 11, Burdette 2 1-2 7, McIntyre 2 0-0 4, Rupee 1 0-0 2, Ratzburg 3 0-0 6, Kavanaugh 2 1-2 5, Kirk 2 2-2 7. Totals 29 8-13 74.
REEDSBURG — Mikonowicz 1 1-3 3, Campbell 1 0-0 2, Wais 0 1-2 1, Tourdot 1 1-1 5, Bestor 6 4-5 18, Woodruff 1 2-2 2, Dempsey 0 0-2 0, Tourdot 1 1-2 3, Molitor 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 10-17 38.
3-point goals: M 8 (Campion 2, Jordahl 2, Burdette 2, Widner 1, Kirk 1); R 2 (Bestor 2). Total fouls: M 16; R 14.
Milton 70, Kingdom Prep 52—Sophomore post player Brogan McIntyre had a breakout game on the road for the Red Hawks.
McIntyre scored 28 points, including 16 in the second half, as Milton improved to 7-1 on the season.
Jack Campion added 10 points for the Red Hawks, who led by 21 by halftime.
MILTON 70, KINGDOM PREP 52
Milton 37 33—70
Wauwatosa Kingdom Prep 16 37—52
MILTON—Campion 5 0-0 10, Jordahl 2 0-0 5, Burrows 1 0-0 2, Bothun 2 0-0 6, Widner 2 0-0 6, Burdette 3 0-0 7, McIntyre 13 2-2 28, Ratzburg 1 0-0 2, Kavanaugh 1 0-0 2, Kirk 1 0-0 2. Totals: 31 2-2 70.
3-point goals: M 6 (Bothun 2, Widner 2, Jordahl, Burdette), KP 7. Total fouls: M 9, KP 6.
