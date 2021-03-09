Rodney Wedig and his Milton High football players were simply happy to be outside practicing again.
On Monday, the Red Hawks--along with many other area football programs--got their first taste of a season that felt like it might never happen. It was the first official day of practice for the WIAA’s alternate fall season for programs that saw their normal fall sports seasons canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obviously this is unique, but it was nice to get out there,” Wedig said. “The weather actually cooperated better than I thought. And our grounds crew had some foresight to scrape some snow off, so we got to get outside.
“We jumped right in to everything, installing stuff and getting going. I’m just glad the kids get to play. The seniors, seven games, just enjoy it and get some fans and, for me, just return to somewhat normal life.”
While Monday was the first official day of practice, teams have been able to take advantage of 15 allowed contact days between coaches and players in recent months. Wedig said the Red Hawks used about 10 of them--six in September and October and about four more last month.
“In February, it was more just getting some conditioning and agility done,” Wedig said. “Just some walk-through stuff. But we did as many as we could. The nice thing with these kids in Milton is they pick things up pretty quick. I feel like, with all things being said, we’re pretty well off right now.”
The first date the WIAA will allow competitions for the alternate fall football season is March 24, though most teams will kick off Friday, March 26.
Milton opens its season Saturday, March 27, as the home team against Fort Atkinson, with the game taking place on the turf at Walworth Big Foot at 1 p.m. The schedule also currently includes: against Mount Horeb at McFarland on April 3; at Janesville Parker on April 9; home against Stoughton on April 16; at Janesville Craig on April 23; and home against Beaver Dam on April 30.
This past fall would have been the first in the Badger Large Conference for Milton, along with Beaver Dam, DeForest, Craig, Parker, Oregon, Watertown and Waunakee.
“There’s no gold ball waiting, if you can make a (playoff) run, so really our goal, I told them, is to win every game,” Wedig said. “Obviously the seniors, our goal is just to go out and win every game. At the same time, we’ve got to have an eye on our sophomores, because in my world, in a normal year, those sophomores to me are already juniors. They’re lifting and conditioning and getting ready for our fall season. We certainly don’t want to take that from them.”
Some area coaches wondered what participation numbers would look like given the odd timing of the season. Would seniors go out for an alternate fall season with no playoffs?
Wedig said one would-be senior returning starter graduated early, but for the most part everyone else came back.
Milton went 9-2 in the 2019, which was Wedig’s first year as the Red Hawks’ head coach.
“I thought (Monday’s first practice) had a lot of energy,” Wedig said. “These kids, they love competing and being out there, the camaraderie, things like that. I think they’re just happy to get out and do what they love to do.”
