The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater golf team wrapped up its 2021 season Friday placing 12th at the 72-hole NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Championship at Forest Akers Golf Course in Lansing, Michigan.
The Warhawks moved up one spot on the fourth of four days at the national tournament, recording their best team score of the week to finish with a 1,312 (325-330-336-321), only 10 strokes shy of a top-10 finish.
UW-W also placed 12th at the 2018 national tournament and finished 13th in its most recent appearance in 2019.
Ashton Sinak led the Warhawks with a 322 (82-77-84-79), good for a tie for 31st out of 131 players in the field. Kristin Bowe also submitted a sub-80 score on the final day to place 34th overall with a 323 (83-82-82-76).
Milton native CheyAnn Knudsen tied for 65th with her score of 335 (80-87-85-83), and Kelly Storti posted a 344 (92-84-85-83) to finish 78th.
Lily Sheppard carded a 359 (80-99-93-87) to place 80th overall.
Bowe, Knudsen and Storti wrap up their careers after helping UW-Whitewater win four consecutive Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships and reach the NCAA Championship three straight times.