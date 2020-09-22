“Do books and running really go together?”
Just for fun the Milton Courier asked the question of three local library ladies who like to run.
“Books go with everything!” said Milton Public Library Director Ashlee Kunkel.
Assistant library director Jayme Anderson said books and running “both allow you to escape life for a while.”
Anderson, who is also the children’s librarian, added a few words of caution: “Don’t try reading while you run.”
That, she said could be very dizzying and dangerous.
“Running and audiobooks go great together,” said Chris Watson, who’s worked for the library for 7.5 years in total. But, she added, “you have to make sure you are mindful of your surroundings and being safe.”
Watson said she likes going out for a run early in the morning, then curling up with a book and a cat on the couch in the afternoon.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, Kunkel, Anderson and Watson and Anderson’s sister, Jill, and Milton resident Lisa Brown ran maybe six to 10 races a year.
“Some races we stick together and sometimes we say ‘see ya at the finish line,’” Anderson said.
Today many races have gone virtual and the library ladies try to run together about once a month.
According to Anderson, “Ashlee and Chris are at the top of their running game. They want to sign up and do lots of races and they have run some of their best times in the last year. They’ve also really embraced the virtual runs.”
Anderson doesn’t mind running virtually to support causes that are important to her (like the Library Lope), but said, “Mostly, I think virtual races are ‘meh.’”
Of the three library ladies, Anderson is the only one who said she always liked running.
“As a kid, I love to play chasing games at recess,” she said. “We played this game called crab leg, where the boys would pull gross scraggly weeds out of the concrete and chase us all around the playground.”
In fifth grade, she joined the cross country team at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Janesville. She continued running cross country through eighth grade, then at Parker High School in Janesville.
Years later, she’s still at it. Her race numbers could wallpaper an entire wall.
“Running untangles my thoughts and boosts my mood,” she said. “I feel free, and happy, and connected to nature.”
Anderson references a Latin phrase: “solvitur ambulando,” which means “it is solved by walking.”
“I think you can say the same about running,” she concluded.
Looking at Anderson, you can’t tell she had a SCAD heart attack over a year ago (June 2019).
SCAD is short for spontaneous coronary artery dissection. It’s uncommon and occurs when a tear forms in a blood vessel in the heart.
“I’ve had to slow down,” she said. “I can still run, but I’m not supposed to all-out race like I used to. It was frustrating at first because it seemed like just as everyone else was really getting into racing, I had to lay off. I still love to run. I just need to have a different approach.”
The last few races, her sister and Kunkel have run with her, even though they could run faster.
“That makes my heart happy,” Anderson said.
Watson said Anderson is “the bubbly motivator” of the group.
“Jill runs along with Jayme and they often have hilariously fun pictures along the courses and at the finish line jumping in the air and laughing,” she said.
Watson, who had been running from 2004 to 2006, got back into running when she saw a friend running and having a great time. Getting back into it in 2014 was a struggle at first.
“I would walk a block, jog a block, while working on my breathing technique,” she said. “It was hard to motivate myself, but I really wanted to make a change in my life and the only one that was going to do it was me.”
Today she loves running and according to her running app has ran at least 600 miles. Each week, she runs two or three times, bikes a couple of times and walks a couple of times.
What she loves most about running is being able to challenge herself.
Ask Kunkel if she’s always liked running and without hesitation, she’ll tell you she has not.
“The urge to run on purpose for no other reason than to run really became strong last year,” she said. “I liked running if I was running for a medal or at an event or with a group of friends. But I didn’t go out and run by myself often. I struggled a lot because I was disappointed in myself if I couldn’t run far or fast enough.”
With the pandemic, she said, “I have definitely turned to running as a way to deal with everything that has been going on.”
What she enjoys most about running is “it’s a free activity.”
As Anderson said, “You can just take off.”
Running may be a struggle at first or even through a whole run, but Kunkel said, “I love how I feel physically and mentally after a run.”
Plus, Anderson said, “running shoes are really cool.”
When asked if they have met other library ladies while running, they said they have not.
But, Watson said, “I bet they’re out there.”
