Mukwonago was the No. 4-ranked Division 1 wrestling team in the state in the wiwrestling.com poll released Jan. 15.
On Thursday, Jan. 21, the Indians certainly looked the part of their ranking.
They hosted Milton as part of a quadrangular and won 58-9. The Red Hawks also took on the Mukwonago JV team and lost 37-36. But they rebounded in their final matchup of the night, beating Waukesha North 57-18.
“Mukwonago has built a great program, started on time this season and they are looking really good,” Milton head coach Patrick Jauch said. “We put the best team we could out there on Thursday night and got beat twice. We put a few guys out there that were making their first varsity starts.
“Overall, I think the team wrestled hard. The effort is there. Having a few starters out definitely hurt us (against Mukwonago’s JV), but we had plenty of opportunities to put the dual away.
“In Round 2, we just got beat by a better team.”
Jauch said he saw improvement throughout the night and that his wrestlers competed their hardest in the final-round victory over Waukesha North.
“Now the job is to get a few starters back, do some wrestle-offs in the room, have a great week of practice and get the best team we can ready for regionals, which is back at Mukwonago on Jan. 30,” Jauch said. “I’m excited for the postseason and think our best wrestling is yet to come.”
MUKWONAGO 58, MILTON 9
113--Alex Needham (Muk) pinned Tyler Rateike, 2:19. 120--Matt Haldiman (Mil) dec. Blake Roberts,11-7. 126--Lukaas Harms (Mil) pinned Wyatt Newman, 0:24. 132--Cody Goebel (Muk) by forf. 138--Tyler Goebel (Muk) tech. fall Hunter Kieliszewski, 18-0. 145--Zach Eliszewski (Muk) pinned Wyatt Smart, 0:31. 152--Devin Lawrence (Muk) maj. dec. Parker Kersten, 11-2. 160--Cole Hansen (Muk) dec. Aeoden Sinclair, 3-1. 170--Jake Adams (Muk) dec. Kade Desormeau, 5-4. 182--Dominic Wiebelhaus (Muk) pinned Quinn Williams, 3:59. 195--Jacob McGillivray (Muk) pinned Charlie Eckert, 1:45. 220--Ryan Mazer (Muk) dec. Caleb Peters, 3-1. 285--Nathan Duncan (Muk) dec. Devin Hergert, 5-0. 106--Nick Needham (Muk) maj. dec. Trinitee Clark, 12-0.
