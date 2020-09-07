Fort HealthCare is challenging the greater Jefferson County area to “Rock the Walk,” and “Boost Your Immunity” while tracking your physical activity on a weekly basis in order to be more mindful about health and current level of physical activity, and for the chance at great prizes along the way. Rock the Walk 2020 kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 29 and finishes Tuesday, Nov. 10. Sign-up is now open. There is no cost to participate. Visit FortHealthCare.com/RockTheWalk for more details and instructions on how to begin.
This year’s educational theme is “Boost Your Immunity.” With the existing pandemic, and approaching flu season, it’s important for community members to be maintaining their health through various methods such as physical activity, eating a well-balanced diet and being conscientious of alcohol use, just to name a few. This educational information is presented weekly during the challenge through an online account which allows this challenge to be 100% digital and physically distanced. The online “Wellness Portal” has many other tools for participants, that are free, such as food and meal plans, exercise trackers, various strength and cardio training examples, recipes, blogs and more.
Upon sign-up, participants are asked to join one of the Rock the Walk teams organized by either their employer, or a local community coalition, to compete in the challenge and compare progress across teams. While the activity is organized by Fort HealthCare, other organizations are also participating. If not connected to an employer, players can assign themselves to one of the local Healthy Community Coalition teams. More about these Coalitions is available at FortHealthCare.com/Community-Coalitions.
Fort HealthCare shares a goal with area Healthy Community Coalitions to motivate all individuals to see how their health affects the overall population. Accomplishing long-term goals in improving the population’s health and wellness will help make Jefferson County the healthiest community in Wisconsin.
Experts recommend at least 150 minutes per week – that’s just over 20 minutes per day – of moderately intense physical activity. That’s the minimum amount of time that needs to be logged in the Rock the Walk online tool to stay in the challenge and compete for great prizes. The type of exercise does not matter, as long as it gets you moving and the heart pumping. No matter what one’s current fitness level is, anyone can participate doing something that is enjoyable to them – swimming, walking, paddling, biking, jogging, running, weight lifting, rowing, aerobics, gardening.
More information can be found at www.FortHealthCare.com/RockTheWalk.
