In a normal season, a high school basketball team looking to replace four starters might attempt to schedule a couple nonconference games against teams in a similar situation.
During the pandemic-ridden 2020-21 winter season, there are no such luxuries.
If a team is willing to play and help fill the schedule, a team is all but forced to add that game, regardless of how tough the matchups might be.
Milton’s girls team has found itself in such a scenario. It went 0-3 last week against tough competition in Monona Grove, Waunakee and Janesville Craig.
While the end result was three losses, though, Red Hawks head coach Stacy Skemp is pleased with the effort and progress she is seeing.
“Everybody on our schedule is a tough opponent and a good team, and maybe somebody we normally wouldn’t see,” Skemp said after Saturday’s 82-56 loss at Craig. “Our goal is to keep getting better every game, and take every game and play to our fullest. Tonight I thought we did that.”
Against the Cougars, the Red Hawks were able to withstand the Cougars’ first couple punches.
Milton fell behind 9-2 out of the gate but rallied to within one, 17-16.
The Red Hawks trailed by 14 at halftime but got back within six twice in the second half, including when it was 46-40.
“This was a good game for us. After the last one was a little rough, they came back fighting with lots of energy,” Skemp said. “We moved the ball maybe the best we have this season against two different defenses.
“Second-chance 3-pointers are part of what did us in. You can’t give up that many.”
Indeed, when it was 46-40, Craig hit two consecutive 3-pointers to quickly get the lead back to double digits. The Cougars made 12 3s in the game overall.
Sophomore guard Tressa Shaw led the way for Milton with 15 points, and senior Grace Quade added 10.
“We’re just going to keep building off the positive things we’re seeing with the girls,” Skemp said. “We remind them all the time, think of people that are injured on our team and aren’t getting to play. Or the schools that haven’t even got this opportunity to play.
“Be proud we have the opportunity and make everyone in the Milton community proud of your effort.”
CRAIG 82, MILTON 56
Milton 26 30--56
Janesville Craig 40 42--82
MILTON (fg ft-fta pts)--Hanauska 1 0-0 2, Jalozynski 0 2-4 2, Jaecks 0 1-2 1, Shaw 6 1-4 15, Steinke 3 3-4 9, Quade 5 0-0 10, Radke 2 3-4 7, Ferguson 2 0-0 4, Olson 2 0-0 4, La Coursier 1 0-2 2. Totals: 22 10-20 56.
CRAIG--Campbell 0 0-1 0, Huml 7 2-4 20, Magestro-Kennedy 7 2-2 18, Clarke 1 0-1 2, McBride 5 0-0 12, Nicholson 9 6-6 28, Alderman 1 0-3 2. Totals: 30 10-17 82.
3-point goals: M 2 (Shaw 2), C 12 (Huml 4, Nicholson 4, Magestro-Kennedy 2, McBride 2). Total fouls: M 22, C 19. Fouled out: Quade, Campbell, Magestro-Kennedy.
- Monona Grove 71, Milton 43—Avery Poole scored 14 points to lead the visiting Silver Eagles to a victory in their first game of the season Tuesday.
Hailey Ferguson led the Red Hawks (1-5) with ninepoints.
MONONA GROVE 71, MILTON 43
Monona Grove 19 24—43
Milton 33 38—71
MONONA GROVE — Clevidence 3 3-6 10; Goke 1 3-6 5; Nelson 4 0-0 9; Hinson 1 0-0 3; Moreau 2 0-0 5; Yundt 2 2-2 6; Lee 5 0-0 13; Poole 6 0-1 14; Hanson 0 1-2 1; Bracken 2 1-3 5. Totals 26 10-20 17.
MILTON — Hanauska 3 0-0 7; Jalozynski 1 0-0 2; Jaecks 2 4-4 8; Shaw 1 0-0 2; Radke 0 5-8 5; Kanable 1 0-0 2; Ferguson 2 3-4 9; Olson 2 1-2 5; La Coursier 1 1-2 3. Totals 12 15-20 43.
3-point goals: MG 9 (Lee 3, Poole 2, Clevidence, Nelson, Hinson, Moreau); Mil 2 (Hanauska, Ferguson). Total fouls: MG 19; Mil 14.
- Waunakee 70, Milton 24—The Warriors raced out to a 46-8 lead by halftime Thursday.
WAUNAKEE 70, MILTON 24
Waunakee 46 24—70
Milton 8 16—24
WAUNAKEE—Valk 1 2-2 4, Meeker 8 1-3 18, Bryan 1 3-8 5, K. Saleh 2 0-4 4, A. Saleh 4 2-4 10, Harrison 4 0-0 12, Savola 1 0-0 2, Sawicki 6 3-7 15. Totals: 27 11-18 70.
MILTON—Hanauska 2 1-2 5, Jaecks 2 1-2 5, Shaw 1 1-3 3, Quade 1 3-4 5, Radke 0 2-2 2, Olson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 8 8-17 24.
3-point goals: W 5 (Harrison 4, Meeker), M 0. Total fouls: W 16, M 21.
