Milton High’s cross country teams were back in action Saturday, racing 5 kilometers at Bonny Mead Golf Course.
Oregon beat Milton in both the boys and girls races. The Panthers won on the boys’ side, 21-39, and on the girls’ side, 22-35.
The Milton girls were led by Mara Talabac’s second-place finish. The junior turned in a time of 20:24.8.
The boys were led by senior Trey Smith, who was third in 18:36.2.
“Both the boys and girls took a loss on Saturday, but our effort was outstanding,” Milton coach Patrick Jauch said. “I’m grateful we’re able to run against some solid opponents like Oregon. It’s motivating and gives us a glimpse of where we want to be.
“Our times are coming down from where they started, and our kids are working hard and competing hard. You can’t ask for much more than that, especially in these weird COVID seasons.”
Jauch said the Red Hawks are working their way through injuries as the postseason nears.
“I think we’re on the right track now, and I think these nagging aches and pains will improve over the next few weeks,” Jauch said.
Milton was scheduled to run again Tuesday in Janesville against Craig, Parker and Beloit.
BOYS
OREGON 21, MILTON 39
Yordanos Zelinski (O) 16:36.8, Brenden Dieter (O) 17:56.3, Trey Smith (M) 18:36.2.
Milton—Smith, 18:36.2, Jonathan Flowers 18:56.4, Kang Pan 20:34.7, Doug Droessler 20:54.6, Luke Bilhorn 21:49.0.
GIRLS
OREGON 22, MILTON 35
Dasha Vorontsov (O) 19:31.3, Mara Talabac (M) 20:24.8, Libby Beirne (O) 20:52.5.
Milton—Talabac 20:24.8, Samantha Benson 21:19.1, Alayna Borgwardt 22:23.4, Emma Beutin 22:56.3, Allison Johnson 23:48.5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.