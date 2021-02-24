A roller coaster season for the Milton High boys basketball team came to a screeching halt Friday night.
The Red Hawks were set to start their winter season as normal then thought it might never get started and eventually began playing in January.
They put together one of the best seasons in school history in terms of winning percentage and earned a No. 1 seed in their WIAA Division 1 tournament regional bracket.
There, though, fifth-seeded Monona Grove sprung an upset in a regional semifinal, winning 75-70 on Friday night at Fort Atkinson.
Milton head coach Alex Olson said the loss was due in large part to a combination of missed close-range opportunities on the offensive end and a tough night for his team defensively after the group had made strides on that end of the floor all year.
“We missed a ton of bunnies (short shots) on the offensive end, and when you miss those, that usually leads to something on the fast break the other way--a layup or open 3-pointer,” Olson said.
“We left a lot of points on the board because we weren’t able to finish shots around the rim.
“And defensively, we lost our identity a little bit. We were giving up the base line and straight-line drives, and then we didn’t box out.”
Milton, which finished 13-5, had given up more than 60 points just once in its final seven games in the regular season. But Monona Grove saw Jordan Hibner scored 11 of his 31 points in a first half where the Silver Eagles scored 39 for a four-point lead.
The Red Hawks got 31 points from Jack Campion and 16 from Tommy Widner. And they fought back to trade leads with the Silver Eagles throughout the second half.
But Monona Grove made the final run over the last three minutes to hold on and advance to the regional finals. It lost to Janesville Parker in that game Saturday night.
“They’re an extremely physical team ... and they punched us first, and by the time I think we were able to punch back we were behind the eight ball,” Olson said. “Their physicality was a difference in the game.
“If you want to win in the postseason, you’ve got to defend. I thought we were trending in the right direction, but we just didn’t execute.”
And so the season ended less than seven weeks after it began, delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was the best regular season since 1981, going off highest winning percentage since you can’t really go off total games in this year,” Olson said. “One thing we ask is how we want to be remembered. Even though we didn’t make that playoff run like we hoped, there is still a lot to be proud of.
“It’s my fourth year, and seeing the players from their first to fourth year, we had some really committed seniors. Andre (Wafford), Evan (Jordahl), Ethan (Burrows) and Sam (Burdette) who you would ask them to jump and they would say, ‘How high?’
“We’re going to have to find creative ways to replace those guys.”
Milton will return Campion and a core of players who got a lot of minutes this season. Olson hopes the Red Hawks continue building and are able to make a playoff push next year.
“The fact we were so disappointed Friday, compared to four years ago, that means we’ve raised the expectations,” Olson said. “We’re proud of that, but we’re also not satisfied.
“Hopefully we get a conference season back next year and can win some big games. And then we’ve got to find a way to put it together at the end of the year.”
