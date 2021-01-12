Milton’s boys basketball team needed no time to shake off any rust on offense.
The Red Hawks scored 244 points in their first three games, all victories, ahead of Tuesday’s showdown with rival Monroe that was not completed before The Courier’s print deadline.
After winning its opener Jan. 4, Milton beat Beloit Turner, 83-52, on Thursday night and Oshkosh North, 76-72, on Saturday.
“We have no problem filling it up. We had some really good offensive outputs and are really sharing the sugar well, as we call it,” Red Hawks head coach Alex Olson said. “The one thing I really like is that we’ve gotten better from game to game. We’ve played some good teams and programs, and our defense has improved.
“It’s not where we want it to be, but we’re definitely getting better.”
Against Turner, Jack Campion scored 17 of his game-high 28 points in the second half, when the host Red Hawks outscored the Trojans 53-25 to pull away.
Sam Burdette added 11 points for Milton, which improved to 2-0 on the season.
“We’ve had different guys be really good for us, both offensively and defensively, in each game,” Olson said.
Konner Giddley paced Turner (2-5) with 13 points.
Against Oshkosh North, Burdette made eight 3-pointers for the visiting Red Hawks.
Burdette finished with 30 points and Campion had 16 for Milton, which had used big second halves to win its first two games but scored 43 in the first half this time.
“Zack Bothun’s defense on their all-conference player was fantastic,” Olson said. “We have a lot of different guys that can impact a game in a lot of different ways, and I think that’s the sign of a good team.”
Milton was scheduled to host Monroe on Tuesday.
A game Thursday against Janesville Craig was called off when the Cougars had a player test positive for COVID-19, but Milton filled the hole in the schedule by adding Stoughton. And the Red Hawks are scheduled to play at Whitewater on Saturday.
MILTON 83, TURNER 52
Turner (52)—Revels 3-0-6, Burrows 2-2-8, Heldt 4-0-9, Jacobs 0-1-1, Lauterbach 1-1-3, Giddley 3-6-13, Cain 4-2-10, O’Neal 1-0-2. Totals: 18-12-52.
Milton (83)—Campion 10-8-28, Jordahl 1-0-3, Goll 1-0-2, Burrows 1-0-2, Wafford 1-1-4, Opdahl 1-0-2, Jensen 2-0-4, Widner 3-0-7, Burdette 4-0-11, McIntyre 1-3-5, Ratzburg 2-1-5, Kavanaugh 2-0-5, Kirk 2-0-5. Totals: 31-13-83.
Beloit Turner 27 25—52
Milton 30 53—83
3-point goals—T 4 (Burrows 2, Heldt, Giddley), M 8 (Burdette 3, Jordahl, Wafford, Widner, Kavanaugh, Kirk). Free throws missed—T 5, M 6. Total fouls—T 19, M 21.
MILTON 76, OSHKOSH NORTH 72
Milton (76)—Campion 6 2-3 16; Jordahl 1 0-0 3; Burrows 3 0-1 6; Bothun 1 1-4 4; Widener 6 1-1 13; Burdette 10 2-2 30; McIntyre 1 0-0 2; Kavanaugh 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 6-11 76.
Oshkosh North (72)—C. Giannopoulis 2 0-0 5; Laser 2 0-0 6; A. Giannopoulis 5 2-2 15; Seckar 0 2-2 2; Keago 9 5-6 24; Juegos 3 0-0 6; Clark 5 4-6 14. Totals 25 13-16 72.
Milton 43 33—76
Oshkosh North 35 37—72
3-point goals: M 12 (Burdette 8, Campion 2, Jordahl 1, Bothun 1); ON 7 (A. Giannopoulis 3, Laser 2, C. Giannopoulis 1, Keago 1). Total fouls: M 17; ON 16.
