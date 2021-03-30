Emily Davis

Milton High’s Emily Davis goes low to pass a ball during the Red Hawks’ match against Mount Horeb on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

 Photo courtesy Michael Gouvion

The Milton High girls volleyball team suffered a pair of losses last week.

Waunakee swept Milton 25-20, 25-13, 25-23, in a match played last Tuesday.

Jordan Karlen had 16 assists and three blocks.

On Thursday, the Red Hawks lost to Mount Horeb, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21.

Juliet Karlen had six kills, and Alysse Kuglitsch had 13 digs.

Milton was scheduled to host Evansville on Tuesday night and then play at Janesville Craig on Friday.

(Result March 23)

WAUNAKEE 3, MILTON 0

Waunakee 25 25 25

Milton 20 13 23

WAUNAKEE (leaders) — Kills: Larson 6; Jordan 6. Assists: Best 17. Blocks: Larson 4. Aces: Larson, Johnson, Best 3. Digs: Larson 13.

MILTON — Kills: Ju. Karlen 6. Assists: Jo. Karlen 16. Blocks: Jo. Karlen 3. Aces: Baker 2. Digs: Kuglitsch 12.

(Result March 25)

MOUNT HOREB 3, MILTON 0

Mount Horeb 25 25 25

Milton 16 18 21

Milton leaders: Assists: Jordan Karlen,10. Kills: Juliet Karlen, 6. Blocks: Nora Stuckey 2. Aces: Gwen Baker 3. Digs: Alysse Kugritsch 13.

Load comments