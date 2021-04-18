Milton High School senior Kellen Ryan of Janesville competed in the 18-year-old Level 10 USA Gymnastics Region IV Championships held April 10 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Region IV consists of six Midwestern states. Ryan medaled in all six events and finished first in the All-Around competition (out of 21 gymnasts). His placements were: first on pommel horse and vault, second on rings, tied for second on floor exercise and parallel bars, and third on high bar.
With his finish, Ryan secured a spot in the Men's Development Program National Championships to be held May 13-16 in Daytona Beach, Florida.
During the event, Ryan received an Academic All-American award from USA Gymnastics for the fourth consecutive year.
He competes for Madtown Twisters of Madison, where he practices year-round.
