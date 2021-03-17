Last Thursday’s swim meet between the Milton Red Hawks and Waunakee Warriors came down to a couple ripples in the final event of the evening.
Trailing by two points heading into the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Red Hawks’ A relay team came from behind to take first place in the race and force an exciting 85-85 tie.
Senior Ellie Parker, sophomore Jade Fladhammer and junior Azia Koser got the relay off to a strong start before sophomore Bailey Ratzburg channeled her inner Michael Phelps to make up four seconds in the anchor leg to win the race by a third of a second (3 minutes, 46.92 seconds).
“The 400 free relay team has impressed me a lot this year,” head coach Lindsey Hassenfelt said. “Usually with Ellie leading off, they start off strong and usually maintain the lead. If we ever fall back during the relay, I can always count on our anchor to bring it back for us and come out on top.”
Meanwhile, the Milton 400 free relay B team made up of junior Alyssa Fons, junior Federica Tiberio, senior Ellen Toberman and sophomore Chelsea Woletz wasn’t far behind, finishing just a half-second out of third place (4:05.61).
“I did hope that the B team would get the third-place finish, but I am so proud of the team because they all got their best hundred split times, and you really could tell that they gave it all they got,” Hassenfelt said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Midway through the meet, Milton trailed by nine points entering the 500-yard freestyle race. Senior Julia Jaecks (5:54.72), junior Maddie Schuetz (6:09.76) and senior Zoe Mattox (6:16.55) swept the top three spots to help the Red Hawks get back into the meet and take a lead for a short time.
“I really feel like going 1-2-3 in the 500 was very unexpected,” Hassenfelt said. “I knew that those three girls were ready to fight for their spots in their races, and to see them all drop time was awesome.”
Ratzburg also had another tight win, taking first in the 100-yard breaststroke by less than a second (1:08.52).
“Bailey winning that 100 breast was a nail-biter,” Hassenfelt said. “It was back-and-forth between her and the Waunakee girl, but I knew that Bailey was going to come through and win.
“Bailey is very race-orientated and truly loves to race, just like all of the girls I can count on her to give it all she’s got.”
Other first-place finishes included: Ratzburg in the 200-yard individual medley (2:11.51); Koser in the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.17); and Parker in the 100-yard freestyle (59.05).
Second-place performances came from: Parker in the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.7); Fons in the 50-yard freestyle (27.16) and 100-yard freestyle (59.21); Koser in the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.16); and the 200-yard freestyle relay of Parker, Fladhammer, Fons and Ratzburg (1:45.10).
“The relays were what made the meet,” Hassenfelt said. “You can really see the girls come together as a team during relays.”
Rounding out top-three finishes were: the 200-yard medley relay of Jaecks, Woletz, Koser and Tiberio (2:05.06); Jaecks in the 200-yard freestyle (2:14.68); and Woletz in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:19.96).
“I believe that with this team anything could happen,” Hassenfelt said. “I know that we’re very back-half heavy, so I knew when we were trailing that there was a strong possibility that we could come out on top. What I love about this team is that they really come together and swim for one another and swim for their team and that could not make me more proud.
“I really think that though there were stand out swimmers, it was a complete team effort,” Hassenfelt said. “Everyone’s points counted no matter which place they came in. I couldn’t be happier with the ending result.”
MILTON 85, WAUNAKEE 85
200 medley relay—Waunakee 1:54.25. 200 free—Grace Blitz (W) 2:05.08, 2. Eleanor Parker (M) 2:05.70, 3. Julia Jaecks (M) 2:14.68. 200 IM—Bailey Ratzburg (M) 2:11.51. 50 free—Darya Pronina (W) 26.40, 2. Alyssa Fons (M) 27.16. 100 fly—Azia Lynn Koser (M) 1:01.17. 100 free—Parker 59.05, 2. Fons 59.21. 500 free—Jaecks 5:54.72, 2. Madelyn Schultz (M) 6:09.76, 3. Zoe Mattox (M) 6:16.55. 200 free relay—Waunakee 1:42.67, Milton 1:45.10. 100 back—Alaina Sautebin (W) 1:02.84, 2. Kose 1:03.16. 100 breaststroke—Ratzburg 1:08.52, 3. Chelsea Woletz (M) 1:19.96. 400 free relay—Milton (Parker, Jade Fladhammer, Koser, Ratzburg), 3:46.92.
