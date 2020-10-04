Fort HealthCare will offer a Winter 5K Series that starts in October and ends in February. Races will be offered one time per month, with two races in November.
Once registered, participants can select a day, time and route to run during the race timeline and complete their 3.1 miles. Participants are encouraged to submit proof of race completion to Fort HealthCare via email, and their time will be recorded.
As an incentive, each race that is completed will equal one entry into a Grand Prize Drawing that will take place in February 2021, after the series is completed. All ages are encouraged to participate and eligible to win the prize.
Participants of all ages are encouraged to register in as many races as they’d like. Register at FortHealthCare.com/Virtual5K.
