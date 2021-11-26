Milton Red Hawks athletics schedule, Nov. 26-Dec. 2 By Milton Courier staff Nov 26, 2021 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, Nov. 26Boys hockey at Thanksgiving tournament, Edwards Ice Arena, Telfer Park, Beloit, 3:30 p.m.Saturday, Nov. 27Boys basketball at holiday tournament, Oak Creek, 9 a.m.Monday, Nov. 29Boys hockey at DeForest, 7 p.m.Tuesday, Nov. 30Boys swimming at Badger East Relays, Monona Grove, 7 p.m.Girls basketball at Brodhead, 7:15 p.m.Boys basketball vs. Monroe, 7:30 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 2Wrestling at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.Boys hockey at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Through the years: 'Cardiac Kids' among best Milton milestone stories Effort to alter Milton School District's COVID-19 masking, quarantine protocols fails Prep boys basketball: Red Hawks overpower Elks, win opener Through the Years: This month in Milton 25 to 90 years ago Prep girls basketball: Red Hawks ready to take a step forward Latest e-Edition Milton Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!