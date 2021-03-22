Milton High junior point guard Jack Campion was named honorable mention all-state by The Associated Press.
Campion was ninth in the state with 6.7 assists a game and averaged 22.6 points to earn all-state honorable mention.
He scored in double figures in all 18 games for the Red Hawks and had four games of 31 points or more. Campion was WBCA honorable mention all-state in Division 2.
“Jack’s energy and passion ignited our team to its best regular season in 40 years,” Olson said. “He has fully invested himself in this game and our program to leave a legacy in our program for years to come.
“His selflessness and energy is contagious throughout our entire program.”
Although Edgerton did not play Milton this past season, Fox saw enough of Campion to know he is a legitimate college prospect.
“His skills are well-known and appreciated in Edgerton,” Fox said of Campion. “Jack filled in for our team in a summer AAU game and put on a show for us all.”
Locally, Edgerton senior guard Clayton Jenny and Janesville Parker senior guard Brenden Weis were also both named honorable mention picks.
St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy senior Brandin Podziemski was named the state player of the year.
The 6-foot-6 guard delivered at least 20 points each night and shot at least 50% in all but three games. His 974 points are the seventh-best single-season total in state history.
