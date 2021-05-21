Milton High School girls basketball head coach Stacy Skemp and assistant coach Jeremy Jensen have been named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All Star Team.
Skemp will be the head coach of the Division 2 South team and Jensen will be an assistant coach.
The event showcases seniors of each division who possess great talent and tremendous character.
The WBCA All-Star games started in 1978 and each year the purpose of these games is to raise funds to help fight against childhood cancer. Since 1978, the WBCA has donated over $2.8 million to the MACC (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer) Fund in the effort to combat childhood cancer.
Camp Waubeek, an Easter Seal camp in Wisconsin Dells, and three other charities in Wisconsin will also benefit.
If you would like to make a donation to support Skemp or Jensen in their efforts to help the charitable organizations, donate at https://wisbca.org/allstar-game/donation-banner/.
The WBCA All Star Games will be played at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells on Wednesday, July 14, at 9 a.m. (Division 5 North/South), 11 a.m. (Division 4 North/South), 1 p.m. (Division 3 North/South), 3 p.m. (Division 2 North/South) and 5 p.m. (Division 1 North/South).