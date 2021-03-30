The first postseason series of the WIAA’s alternate fall season is already upon us.
The Milton High girls swim team took part in a subsectional meet Tuesday at Beloit Memorial. The Red Hawks squared off against Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker/Evansville and Beloit in an attempt to get swimmers through to the alternate fall state meet.
Results from that meet will run in next week’s edition of The Courier, but Milton head coach Lindsey Hassenfelt was optimistic, especially after her team closed out the regular season with a victory over Stoughton on March 23.
“We tied Stoughton last year during the season, so this was an awesome meet and everyone swam well,” Hassenfelt said after Milton beat Stoughton 96-74. “We are going into sectionals strong, hoping to have multiple state qualifiers in relays and individual events.”
Bailey Ratzburg continued her strong season by winning the 200 individual medley (2:12.34) and the 500 freestyle (5:21.35), along with being part of the winning 200 and 400 free relays.
Azia Lynn Koser won the 100 butterfly (1:02.98), was part of both winning relays and was second int he 200 IM.
Eleanor Parker won the 200 free (2:08.02), was part of both winning relays and was second in the 100 free.
And Jade Fladhammer had a pair of second-place finishes to go along with the relay victories.
Those qualifying for sectionals out of Tuesday’s meet will compete at the state meet April 6 at Waukesha South.
(Result March 23)
MILTON 96, STOUGHTON 74
200 medley relay—Stoughton 1:59.21, Milton 2:09.06. 200 free—Eleanor Parker (M) 2:08.02, 3. Julia Jaecks (M) 2:13.19. 200 IM—Bailey Ratzburg (M) 2:12.34, 2. Azia Lynn Koser (M) 2:22.01. 50 free—Savy Borroughs (S) 25.32, 3. Alyssa Fons (M) 27.47. 100 fly—Koser 1:02.98, 2. Jade Fladhammer 1:08.50. 100 free—Sofia Bormett (S) 55.24, 2. Parker 58.31, 3. Fons 59.36. 500 free—Ratzburg 5:21.35, 2. Jaecks 6:01.32, 3. Madelyn Schuetz (M) 6:07.66. 200 free relay—Milton (Parker, Fladhammer, Koser, Ratzburg), 1:45.92. 100 back—Bormett 1:06.00, 2. Fladhammer 1:06.39. 100 breaststroke—Borroughs 1:18.65, 2. Chelsea Woletz 1:18.89, 3. Zoe Mattox (M) 1:20.21. 400 free relay—Milton (Parker, Koser, Fladhammer, Ratzburg), 3:49.73.
