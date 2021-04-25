CheyAnn Knudsen, a Milton native, and student at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was selected as a Kwik Trip Athletes of the Week by the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for April 12-18, 2021.

Knudsen is the golf team's first WIAC Athlete of the Week in 2021. Knudsen, a senior, finished second out of 72 players to help the Warhawks win the 13-team UW-Whitewater Spring Invitational at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville. She carded a 77 in the first round April 16 and wrapped up the tournament with a 76 on April 17 to finish with a total score of 153, only one stroke out of first place. Knudsen now owns 18 career top-10 finishes as a Warhawk.

Tags

Load comments