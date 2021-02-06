The Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation funds a wide variety of projects, both in the community and for the hospital and clinics. Sometimes those projects cross over, as the Healthy Roster project did.
Everything in the world changed in 2020, including how student-athletes participated in their respective sports. Schools and coaches faced a dilemma — how to keep students safe, while still allowing them to participate in their sport.
Masaru Furukawa, MD, MS, a Sports Medicine Physician with Sauk Prairie’s River Valley Clinic was concerned about the topic. He is part of the sports medicine team for area schools and knows first-hand how a disruption can affect an athlete.
“I was a year-round multi-sport athlete growing up and I had my fair share of injuries,” Furukawa said. “I always remember how my life would hang in limbo while I recovered from an injury and the people who got me through it were the athletic trainers, physical therapists and physicians. Sports was like a metronome in my life that kept the beat of life of a young boy going steady.”
Dr. Furukawa wondered if there was a way to mitigate the disruptions that the pandemic was causing for student athletes.
“The first thing I did was imagine myself as a senior in high school again,” he said.
He reflected on how integral sports were in his own development and added, “It was devastating to imagine the metronome stopping for a whole year for these students. The potential hurt that our young souls were about to go through because of the pandemic this year was unimaginable.”
“Then I read the study conducted by a UW research colleague, Tim McGuine, who showed that cancellation of the 2020 spring sports correlated with a 50% drop in physical activity, a three-fold increase in severe depression symptoms and a statistically significant reduction in quality of life for our Wisconsin student athletes,” he continued. “I was not surprised by the results, but something had to be done.”
“I thought that if in-person school was in jeopardy, attempting to keep athletics going through this horrible year could reduce the risk of mental health problems in at least a subset of our youth population,” Furukawa concluded. “The key was to carefully think of how to implement transmission mitigation recommendations from the CDC to the athletic arena.”
Furukawa was familiar with Healthy Roster, a text-based app that evaluates readiness to return to work, school or play after an injury. He knew that the company recently developed a module for student athletes during the pandemic to assess their virus risks and readiness to participate.
“We knew that symptom monitoring was going to be essential in keeping our athletes safe and Healthy Roster happened to be already developing the new feature,” Furukawa said.
The Healthy Roster module is designed to:
— Provide COVID-19 symptom assessment;
— Track results and alert COVID-19 response administrators (athletic trainers, coaches, etc.);
— Take actions to ensure that athletes and staff stay safe; and
— Engage healthcare partners for tele-health visits and testing.
The student-athlete goes through a checklist of questions about how they are feeling and any possible symptoms of the virus. If the student is positive for symptoms, the athletic trainers interview the student and determine what kind of follow-up is needed. There are also questions about potential exposure, such as family members being positive in the household, which would place the athlete in quarantine status.
The app seemed like a good fit to Furukawa and the question became how to pay for it. Furukawa decided to apply for funding through the Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation. He had a virtual meeting with the Foundation’s Grants and Gifts Committee and made his pitch.
“The Foundation board members asked great questions and provided me with very supportive feedback,” he said.
The committee granted Furukawa’s request for $3,000 to fund the project.
So far, River Valley High School and Sauk Prairie High School athletics have used the program for their fall and winter sports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.