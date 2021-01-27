If it weren’t for a short stretch at the end of the second period, the Milton boys hockey team might have had a chance to knock off its friendly rivals from the south Saturday.
The Janesville Bluebirds scored three times in the final four minutes of the second period to cruise to a 6-1 victory over visiting Milton.
“It doesn’t look that great on the score sheet, but we played a really good hockey game,” Milton head coach Steve Zartman said. “Janesville has played really well the past couple of weeks. They got off to a bit of a slow start (this season), but we knew it was going to be a tough contest.
“That’s why they play the game for 51 minutes; if you only had to play it for 45 of those 51, we did a great job.”
The Bluebirds jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first period. Tyler Steuck found the net with 10:41 remaining in the first on a power play, while Lucas Vogt scored with 6.5 seconds remaining in the period.
Freshman goalie Alex Jones had a key save at the first-period buzzer to keep Milton’s deficit at just two.
The Red Hawks also had a couple power-play chances, including one 5-on-3 scenario, that they couldn’t capitalize on in the first.
“We’re trying to shoot high, we miss the net and if you miss the net from a bad angle like that, you’re going to clear the puck on yourself,” Zartman said. “That was pretty much it. If you keep it down low, you get some rebounds and maybe a chance to bang it home. We had shots on the power play, but they weren’t shots on net. Nothing good is going to come from missing the net on a power play.”
However, Milton crept back into the game when Luke Hessenauer found the back of the net. The senior’s shot, which might have been deflected, slid right through Janesville goalie Cody Kaas’ legs with 6:46 left in the second. Junior Tyler Ellis was credited with the assist.
“We started playing body, started forechecking and playing with a little urgency,” Zartman said. “Our mantra all year has been get the puck to the point and get pucks to the net, and that’s exactly what happened. Feed it out to the point, had some bodies in front to take the goalie’s eyes away, he was distracted, five-hole.”
The rest of the second period was all Bluebirds as the home squad added three goals to its total: Vogt at 3:59; Dylin Thong at 3:22; and Vogt again at 1:43.
“We cut it to 2-1, had some momentum and Janesville stepped it up and we got caught puck watching,” Zarman said. “They were moving their feet and we were just staring at the puck … We got outworked and outplayed for a five-minute stretch and that pretty much was the difference in the contest.”
The Red Hawks looked to have another goal with 3:11 left in the game when senior Austin Sartell’s shot deflected off junior Mason Pusateri into the back of the net, but the goal was called back due to a penalty. Zartman said it was likely the correct call, but the officials missed blowing the whistle when Milton touched the puck.
“It was probably the right call, it was just a little disappointing the way it played out,” Zartman said. “We thought we had just scored and then all of sudden we have a guy in the box.”
Janesville’s final goal came from Steuck with 1:09 left to play.
Despite allowing six goals, Zartman was impressed with Jones’ play in net for the Red Hawks.
“(Jones) came up with some big stops on breakaway chances and point-blank prime scoring opportunities,” Zartman said. “Jonesy keeps us in hockey games. We’re still looking to put one together where we can walk off the ice and say, ‘Everybody played well.’”
In the other net, Kaas finished with 11 saves.
After the game, the seniors from each team gathered for a photo opportunity as many of them grew up playing hockey together.
“(The game) was a lot of fun,” Zartman said. “That’s what hockey is about: making friendships. It wasn’t the result we wanted, but if it weren’t for that 5 minute stretch at the end of the second, it was a pretty darn good game.”
JANESVILLE 6, MILTON 1
Milton;0;1;0--1
Janesville;2;3;1--6
First Period
J--Tyler Steuck (Cayden Erickson, Jake Schaffner), pp, 10:41. J--Lucas Vogt (Caiden Kennedy, Ian Perkins) :06
Second Period
M--Luke Hessenauer (Tyler Ellis) 6:46. J--Vogt (Lucas Young) 3:59. J--Dylan Thong (Schaffner, Erickson) 3:22. J--Vogt (Perkins, Walker Kulas) 1:43
Third Period
J--Steuck (Erickson) 1:09
Saves--Alex Jones (M) 27, Cody Kaas (J) 11
