The Milton High girls golf team lost a close match against Mount Horeb on Wednesday, April 14.
Mount Horeb shot 197 to beat the Red Hawks by just three strokes at Oak Ridge Golf Course.
Milton’s Reagan Moisson continued her solid alternate fall season by earning medalist honors with a 6-over 42.
Molly Jaeggi tied for third with a 48.
On Thursday, the competition was even closer. Milton and Stoughton golfed to a tie, with each team shooting 194 at Coachman’s.
Moisson had the second-lowest round of the day with a 40.
MOUNT HOREB 197, MILTON 200
Mount Horeb—Ellie Lombardo 45, Emily Wallace 48, Gabi Dobereiner 48, Ella Fager 56.
Milton—Reagan Moisson 42, Molly Jaeggi 48, Sara Kronberg 54, Bethany Vidruk 56.
MILTON 194, STOUGHTON 194
Milton—Reagan Moisson 40, Molly Jaeggi 45, Sara Kronberg 54, Bethany Vidruk 55.
Stoughton—Caylie Kotlowski 37, Dulce Gefke 49, Mara Hann 54, Samantha Austin 54.
