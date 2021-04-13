The Milton High girls volleyball team avenged one regular-season loss Saturday but could not make it two during WIAA regional play.
Milton was seeded third and took down second-seeded Evansville in four sets, winning 25-23, 18-25, 25-14, 25-8, in the regional semifinal in Edgerton.
Evansville had beaten Milton during the regular season.
Edgerton had, too, and the top-seeded Crimson Tide were able to take down the Red Hawks again in the regional final, winning 25-21, 25-17, 25-18.
Jordan Karlen dished out 14 assists and had two aces to lead Milton in the loss. Juliet Karlen posted eight kills, while Nora Stuckey had two blocks and Alysse Kuglitsch 20 digs.
Kate Gunderson dished out 25 assists and had three aces for Edgerton, which improved to 11-4 overall. Carly Rebman had 13 kills, and Shannon Rusch had 20 digs.
Edgerton is seeded third and was set to take on Janesville Craig in a sectional semifinal Tuesday at Kettle Moraine. Top-seeded McFarland faced Mount Horeb in the other semi, with the sectional final Tuesday night after The Courier’s press deadline.
EDGERTON 3, MILTON 0
Milton 21 17 18
Edgerton 25 25 25
Leaders: Kills—Juliet Karlen (M) 8, Carly Rebman (E) 13. Blocks—Nora Stuckey (M) 2, Carmen Crandall (E) 1. Aces—Jordan Karlen (M) 2, Kate Gunderson (E) 3. Assists—Jo. Karlen 14, Gunderson 25. Digs—Alyssa Kuglitsch (M) 20, Shannon Rusch (E) 20.
(regional semifinal)
MILTON 3, EVANSVILLE 1
Milton 25 18 25 25
Evansville 23 25 14 8
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.