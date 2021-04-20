It has been feast of famine for the Milton High boys soccer team on offense during the alternate fall season.
Unfortunately for the Red Hawks, last week left them hungry for some more goals.
Milton lost three matches. It lost 3-1 to Monona Grove on April 13, 2-0 to Mount Horeb last Thursday and 1-0 to Belleville/New Glarus on Saturday.
The Red Hawks are now 2-5-1 on the season.
In their two victories, they have scored a combined 19 goals.
In the five losses and the tie, they have combined to score two goals.
Milton was set to play three more times this week--at Fort Atkinson on Tuesday and home against Stoughton and Janesville Craig on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.
(RESULT APRIL 15)
MOUNT HOREB 2, MILTON 0
Milton 0 0—0
Mount Horeb 0 2—2
Second half
MH: P. Cullen (Dumas), 65:00; MH: Severson (Buttner), 76:00.
Saves: Mil 7; MH (Aiken) 2.
(RESULT APRIL 17)
BELLEVILLE/N. GLARUS 1, MILTON 0
Milton 0 0—0
Belleville/New Glarus 0 1—1
Second half
BNG: Boyum (Hatleberg), 54:02.
Saves: M (Martin) 4; BNG (Kleiboer) 4.
(RESULT APRIL 13)
MONONA GROVE 3, MILTON 1
No other information provided.
