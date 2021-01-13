Milton’s boys hockey team suffered a pair of losses last week.
The Red Hawks fell 7-2 at Monroe on Jan. 4 and lost 4-1 to Sauk Prairie one night later.
Against Monroe, Milton ran into a red-hot goalie as Jayden Johnson stopped 44 shots.
Mitchell Masters scored a pair of second-period goals. Luke Hessenauer, Colter Thom, Gannon Kligora and Mason Pusateri had assists.
But Monroe scored three times in each of the second and third periods.
Against Sauk Prairie, Thom had the lone goal off a feed from Hessenauer, but Sauk Prairie had built a four-goal lead through two periods.
Milton is scheduled to play DeForest on Thursday.
SAUK PRAIRIE 4, MILTON 1
Milton 0 0 1—1
Sauk Prairie 2 2 0—4
First period
SP: Hansen, 9:58; Peterson (L. Mast, N. Mast), 13:02.
Second period
SP: Peterson (L. Mast, Severson), 7:40; Hansen (N. Mast), 10:01.
Third period
M: Colter Thom (Luke Hessenauer), 4;01.
Saves: M (Alex Jones) 51; SP (Stracke) 18.
MONROE 7, MILTON 2
Milton 0 2 0—2
Monroe 1 3 3—7
First Period
Mon—Molitor, 10:51.
Second Period
Mon—Janecke (H. Roth), 16:37. Mon—H. Roth, 15:14. Mil—Mitchell Masters (Colter Thom, Luke Hessenauer), 12:31. Mon—Molitor, 9:40. Mil—Masters (Gannon Kligora, Mason Pusateri), 6:40.
Third Period
Mon—Bauer (Janecke, Roth), 15:48. Mon—Roth (Janecke), 13:35. Mon—Roth (Janecke, Janecke), 3:08.
Saves—Alex Jones (Mil) 38, Jayden Johnson (Mon) 44.
