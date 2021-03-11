The first season of any head coach’s career is daunting.
Now try doing it during a pandemic. When your team’s “fall” sports season begins in February. And it’s a volleyball season that lasts just six weeks, with no tournaments allowed on the schedule.
That was the task at hand for Kaitlin Lundeen, Milton High’s first-year head volleyball coach.
Lundeen has done her best to take it in stride. And she is thankful that she has some past experience in Milton to help ease the burden. Lundeen was a varsity assistant with the Red Hawks under former head coach Wayne Hansen from 2011-14.
“The players still do the warmups that we were doing in 2014, and for the most part back in 2011,” Lundeen said last week after Milton won her debut match over Beloit Memorial. “Sara Douglas was there and is currently the JV2 coach. Sam Scalissi, I coached her from her sophomore through her senior year of high school. And Steph Hanewold, our JV1 coach, I also coached her in high school.
“So it’s very much a reunion.”
The volleyball season was canceled along with all fall Milton sports. The WIAA built in an alternate fall schedule this spring by finishing winter sports a little earlier than normal and starting spring sports a bit later than usual.
Lundeen, who is also back for her second stint teaching in Milton, said the biggest learning curve for her has been on the administrative side, with paperwork and contracts. She said she has leaned heavily on Scalissi.
“She has everything organized and took the lead on contacting everyone when I was still waiting on getting a school email,” Lundeen said. “I have great support.”
Lundeen said her players and the coaches are simply excited to be back on the court.
“It’s been kind of crazy. When I was hired in June, we were without a gym at that point, because the floor was being redone,” Lundeen said. “We borrowed grass volleyball nets and were outside for the summer. When we could, we would do open gyms and get kids involved and have a chance to meet them.
“The kids are excited. We’re definitely figuring out each other’s styles. I loved working with Wayne, but we have a little different style of coaching. So now it’s just trying to figure out that shift from Wayne to myself, and they’re handling that really well.”
It helps that the Red Hawks return some solid veteran players.
Junior Jordan Karlen was a first-team all-Badger South Conference honoree as a setter last season. Lundeen said they are working to find a way to allow Karlen to hit some as well as set this season.
Senior Juliet Karlen was an honorable mention choice.
“They’re both wonderful and have great volleyball IQ,” Lundeen said.
Senior Alysse Kuglitsch returns at libero, while senior Nora Stuckey is back on the front line and junior Grace Schnell is back and being asked to play multiple positions, Lundeen said.
Other seniors on the varsity roster are McKenna Bladl, Emily Davis and Paige Emerson.
Other juniors are Kailey Hamman, Emma Kroll and Noelle Washkoviak. Underclassmen for the Red Hawks are sophomore Tressa Shaw and freshman Gwen Baker.
“Gwen is learning the complexities of the game ... and is picking it up really fast,” Lundeen said. “She’s 6-1 ... and we’re excited to see her continue to grow and do big things.”
