ELKHORN
Milton High School’s girls swim team dominated the Elkhorn Invitational on Saturday.
The Red Hawks—led by two wins each from Bailey Ratzburg and Azia Lynn Koser—finished with 528 points. Host Elkhorn was second with 360 and Janesville Parker fifth at 213.
Ratzburg, a junior, won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. Koser, a senior, picked up wins in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly. The Red Hawks also got wins from Alyssa Fons and Ella Schultz.
Parker’s 200 freestyle relay team of Tadyn McCann, Katie Leach, Amber Schoville and Kyley Evans won the event in 2:00.52. McCann was also second in the 100 freestyle.
Whitewater’s Grace Foucault won the 50 freestyle and was second in the 100 backstroke.