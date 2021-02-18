The official record book will show the 2020-21 Milton High girls basketball team finishing with a 3-13 record.
That mark might be the last thing, however, that the Red Hawks and head coach Stacy Skemp remember when they look back years down the road.
They began the winter season wondering if they would even get to play. They persevered through a late start to put together a 14-game regular-season schedule. And they closed by winning a WIAA Division 1 tournament game.
They beat Janesville Parker, 42-35, in a regional quarterfinal game Feb. 9 before falling to top-seeded Janesville Craig, 66-38, in a regional final two days later.
“We overcame a lot,” Milton head coach Stacy Skemp said.
“We started our season on a Monday morning with a practice and then were shut down that afternoon and went to virtual workouts. Then all of a sudden we’re told we can start workouts Christmas break. And we play two to three games every week.
“But from the start of the season, even during that break, these girls have fought for everything. We told them they’ve overcome so much with COVID. Every game we played, we didn’t know if we’d get another one.
“They fought to the end, and that’s going to take them far in life.”
Red Hawks pick up tourney win
Due to WIAA tournament attendance protocols, the fourth-seeded Red Hawks traveled to play fifth-seeded Parker and beat the Vikings for the second time this year.
Sydney Kanable was the difference for Milton against Parker.
The sophomore, who missed games earlier in the season due to a concussion, scored 21 points. She had 15 points the first half and kept her team in the game. She came in averaging 6.6 points a game.
“Sydney’s very capable of that,” Skemp said of the scoring outburst. “She’s a good basketball player, and now that’s she’s back, she showed tonight how she can play.
“And overall, I thought we stayed together as a team and fought off the early nerves. The second half we moved the ball around much better and we weren’t forcing so many outside shots.”
Parker (3-14) led 23-20 at half but managed only one field goal in the second half.
Milton took the lead for good at 27-26 on a Julia Jaecks jumper with 10:25 to play and built on the lead from there. Kanable scored with 6:28 to play that pushed the lead to seven and Parker got no closer than five the rest of the way.
Parker coach Jennah Hartwig felt her team played scared.
“We just played so tight,” Hartwig said. “Outside the first three minutes of the game, we struggled with a lot of things, and I’m not sure why. You can’t play like you’re afraid to lose and your season to be over, especially in the tournament.
Season ends at Craig
In the regional semifinal, Milton--which lost twice to Craig during the regular season by 29 and 26 points--led 6-2 and 9-4 in the opening minutes.
With 13:10 left in the half, sophomore Ellie Magestro-Kennedy buried a 3-pointer to put Craig up for good at 16-13. It sparked an 11-0 run over the next three-plus minutes that included two more buckets by Magestro-Kennedy, as well as her assist on a kick-out to Huml for a 3.
“We started in man (defense) again, and I don’t know if that was a good idea, but we went to the 2-3 (zone) and just got some stops,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “Then we just started to hit some shots and it just snowballed.”
By halftime, it was 39-19 Cougars behind 14 points from Huml. Magestro-Kennedy also had 10 of her 14 in the first half.
“I think we were still getting good looks, but they just weren’t falling,” Skemp said. “We were getting them in the lane and the shots were rimming out.
“Defensively, we knew Craig would hit some good shots even if we were in front of them, because they’ve got good basketball players. But when you have a long offensive drought against a good team, they’ll make you pay.”
Julia Jaecks led the Red Hawks with 11 points.
Milton’s season spanned just 39 days, beginning Jan. 4 and ending Feb. 11. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the winter season was paused after just one practice and not allowed to resume until January.
“We didn’t have a summer, and we lost a lot (of players) last year and brought a lot of new girls in that hadn’t played together,” Skemp said. “Our goal every season is to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season. I think, even in the short amount of time, we did that.
“We never look at wins and losses. Yeah, wins are great, but the amount this team improved in a short amount of time … when all we did was play a game and then immediately prepare for the next opponent, they worked their tails off day in and day out, and that’s all you can ask.”
MILTON 42, PARKER 35
Milton (42)—Jaecks 2-2-6; Shaw 1-1-3; Quade 1-2-4; Radke 0-4-4; Ferguson 1-0-2; Kanable 9-1-21; Olson 1-0-2. Totals: 15-10-42.
Parker (35)—Rosga 1-7-9; Ayers 1-8-11; Luek 1-3-5; Miller 0-2-2; Demrow-Calvin 3-2-8. Totals: 6-22-35.
Milton 20 22—42
Janesville Parker 23 12—35
3-point goals—Milton 2 (Kanable 2), Parker 1 (Ayers). Free throws missed—Milton 11, Parker 11. Total fouls—Milton 22, Parker 19. Fouled out—Quade, Demrow-Calvin.
CRAIG 66, MILTON 38
Milton 19 19—38
Janesville Craig 39 27—66
MILTON (fg ft-fta pts)—Jalczynsky 1 0-0 2, Jaecks 4 2-4 11, Shaw 2 0-2 4, Quade 4 1-4 9, Radke 2 1-2 5, Kanable 0 1-4 1, Ferguson 1 0-2 2, LaCoursier 1 1-2 4. Totals: 15 6-20 38.
CRAIG—Campbell 2 6-8 10, Pierson 2 0-1 4, Huml 8 4-4 23, Magestro-Kennedy 4 4-4 14, Clarke 1 0-0 2, McBride 0 1-2 1, Nicholson 1 4-4 7, Alderman 0 1-2 1, Fieiras 2 0-2 4. Totals: 20 20-27 66.
3-point goals—Milton 2 (Jaecks, LaCoursier), Craig 6 (Huml 3, Magestro-Kennedy 2, Nicholson). Total fouls—Milton 17, Craig 20.
