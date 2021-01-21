APG staff
Offense was not the main concern coming into the season for the Milton High co-op boys hockey team.
The Red Hawks returned the vast majority of their top scorers from a season ago.
Five games into the season, they are still waiting for that experience to pay off. And perhaps for a little puck luck.
The Red Hawks lost twice last week, falling 2-1 to DeForest on Thursday and 7-2 at Monroe one night later.
“We’ve got our legs now and are skating hard,” Milton head coach Steve Zartmann said. “Now we just have to be able to finish. It is going to happen.”
Milton has scored seven goals in its five games.
Against DeForest, the Red Hawks had a 33-21 advantage in shots on goal.
After two scoreless periods, the Norskies scored in the opening minute of the third. Milton’s Dalton Swenson scored off a feed from Travis Johnson just 2:23 into the period, but DeForest scored what turned out to be the game-winner just six seconds later.
“We had opportunities and just didn’t cash in,” Zartmann said. “We had a couple breakaways and a couple rebounds, and we just have to find a way to put the puck in the back of the net.
“Our freshman goalie, Alex Jones, has played really well. He’s been solid all year, and now we just have to find a way to score some goals for him.”
Against Monroe, a rough final couple minutes of the first period proved costly. Milton fell behind but got goals from Luke Hessenauer and Mason Pusateri to get back within 3-2.
“Then we didn’t take care of the puck, and it cost us with two late goals and we were stuck trying to play catchup,” Zartmann said. “The third period might have been one of our best this season, but we just couldn’t seem to beat their goalie.”
Milton has games scheduled at Reedsburg on Thursday, at Janesville on Saturday and against Stoughton in Monroe on Monday.
DEFOREST 2, MILTON 1
Milton 0 0 1—1
DeForest 0 0 2—2
Third Period
D—Sam Bachman, 0:37. M—Dalton Swenson (Travis Johnson), 2:23. D—Finn Melchior, 2:29.
Saves—Alex Jones (M) 20, Robert Allport (D) 32.
