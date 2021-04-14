Reagan Moisson and the Milton girls golf team picked up a victory in Janesville last Wednesday.
Moisson shot a 3-over 39 to lead the Red Hawks to a dual meet victory over Parker. Milton won 193-217 at Riverside Golf Course.
Molly Jaeggi shot 43 to help back up the performance of Moisson, who was coming off co-medalist honors in Milton’s first competition of the year last week.
Sarah Zimmerman led Parker with a 48.
On Monday, led by senior Kallie Lux’s 9-over 80 at Glen Erin Golf Club, Janesville Craig beat Milton 352-400 in a nonconference dual meet.
Reagan Moisson led the Red Hawks with an 85, followed by Molly Jaeggi at 91.
Milton was set to host Mount Horeb on Wednesday.
MILTON 193, PARKER 217
Milton—Reagan Moisson 39, Molly Jaeggi 43, Sara Kronberg 54, Bethany Vidruk 57.
Parker—Sarah Zimmerman 48, Madelyn Olson 59, Bailey Carlson 55, Macy Grover 55.
CRAIG 352, MILTON 400
Craig—Kallie Lux 35-45—80, Mya Nicholson 43-40—83, Esther Jung 49-52—101, Lauren Dammen 42-46—88.
Milton—Reagan Moisson 39-46—85, Molly Jaeggi 46-45—91, Sara Kronberg 57-59—116, Bethany Vidruk 54-54—108.
