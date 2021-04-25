Carter Smith

Carter Smith has ball at home against Stoughton April 22. The Red Hawks lost 3-1.

Milton High School boys soccer experienced a disappointing week with three losses including a 3-1 loss to Fort Atkinson on April 20, a 3-1 loss to Stoughton on April 22 and a 1-0 loss to Janesville Craig on April 24.

Milton coach Ryan Wagner said, “It was a pretty disappointing week for us. It was three games we had a good chance to get results from but we failed.”

Wagner noted that the starting keeper is out.

“We could use him in goal,” he said. “Players that have filled in are doing their best, but we are still giving up too many goals. The defense has had some ups and downs this week so that just compounds the errors.”

Offensively, he said, “We are struggling to put the ball in the back of the net. We created chances in all three games, had some bright spots in all three games, but couldn’t put in a complete game. It has been a bit frustrating, because I know we have some talented players. We have one more week to get it together before the playoffs start. I’m really hoping we get some positives out of our final week.”

In the home game against Stoughton, Bryce Eckert scored on an assist from Deegan Riley.

In the away game against Fort Atkinson, Gavin Clarquist scored a goal for the Red Hawks.

