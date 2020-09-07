The Library Lope: Let’s Dash for Books is a 5K and 1 Mile fun run/walk organized by the library’s Teen Advisory Board.

The fifth annual Library Lope will be a virtual event. This year everyone is encouraged to run or walk a 5K (3.1 miles). The total distance can be completed at one time or throughout multiple days. Everyone is encouraged to run or walk between Sept. 27 and Oct. 4 and submit their times via a Google form. The first 100 participants who register and submit their time will receive a Library Lope medal! Medals will be mailed starting Oct. 5.

The registration fee for all ages is $15 (processing fees not included). Visit www.miltonpubliclibrary.org and click on events for more information.

Since 2016, TAB has been able to raise approximately $3,400 through the annual fundraiser.

