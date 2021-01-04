Milton High’s basketball teams need some time to shake the rust off Monday night.
Both the boys and girls teams played their first games of the delayed winter season. They were playing against teams with more than a half dozen games under their belts already, and it showed.
The Milton boys rallied from a six-point halftime deficit at West Allis Hale to win their opener 85-82. The girls fell, 45-38, at Evansville.
Boys head coach Alex Olson said he was pleased his team found a way to hang on down the stretch.
“When a team has nine or 10 games in and you’re on your first, you kind of think about that a little bit going in. And then you realize it once you get running up and down,” Olson said. “We were extremely out of game shape and undisciplined defensively.
“But one of the positives is that we finished the game out.”
The Red Hawks scored 50 second-half points to come from behind and win behind 30 points from junior point guard Jack Campion.
They took a 72-70 lead with a little over four minutes left and then stretched it to 78-73 when Campion drove for a bucket with 1:42 remaining.
Milton, which also got 19 points from Sam Burdette and 16 from Tommy Widner, missed a couple free throws down the stretch but hung on.
“We talked at the end about how we strive for our best but we won’t be our best every night. Sometimes we’re going to have to win when we’re not at our best,” Olson said. “That’s what good teams do. We were nowhere near what we want to be as an end product tonight. We were far from perfect, but we got it done.”
Milton hosts Beloit Turner at 6 p.m. Thursday night. The Red Hawks were originally scheduled to play Tuesday but had that game called off and picked up the Trojans as a replacement.
MILTON 85, HALE 82
Milton (85)—Campion 13-1-30, Goll 0-1-1 Jordahl 2-0-6, Burrows 4-1-9, Widner 6-0-16, Burdette 3-10-19, Mcintyre 1-0-2, Kavanaugh 1-0-3. Totals 30-11-85.
Hale (82)—Staskunas 2-2-6, Johnson 0-1-1, Gulczynski 1-2-4, Blagg 6-0-18, M. Staskunas 6-1-15, Henderson 7-1-19, Collings 1-0-2, Peters 7-3-17.
Milton 35 50—85
West Allis Hale 41 41—82
3-point goals—Milton 13 (Widner 4, Burdette 3, Campion 3, Jordahl 2, Kavanaugh), Hale 12. Free throws missed—Milton 8, Hale 5. Total fouls—Milton 15, Hale 17.
Girls fall at Evansville
The Milton girls team hung tough at Evansville throughout its season opener Monday but lost 45-38.
“For not playing in a very long time, I’m happy with how they played,” Red Hawks head coach Stacy Skemp said. “We had 100% effort from a group that has a lot of new players. It’ll take us some time to get our legs built up, but the girls played hard.
“Maybe if we’re both playing our eighth game, it looks a little different. But I’m proud of the effort.”
Skemp said she was happy with how the players looked when asked to play a pressing style of defense, especially for a relatively inexperienced group playing a game in masks for the first time.
Junior Saige Radke led the way for Milton with nine points, while sophomore guard Tressa Shaw had eight and senior Grace Quade seven.
Milton hosts Janesville Craig in its home opener Friday night.
EVANSVILLE 45, MILTON 38
Milton (38)—Jaecks 0-1-1, Shaw 3-1-8, Steinke 2-0-5, Quade 2-3-7, Radke 2-5-9, Kanable 3-0-6, Ferguson 1-0-2. Totals: 13-10-38.
Evansville (45)—Hazard 1-0-3, Hinkle 1-4-6, Hermanson 1-2-4, Tofte 2-1-6, Brandenburg 4-4-12, Messling 3-6-14. TotalsL 12-17-45.
Milton 19 19—38
Evansville 22 23—45
3-point goal—M 2 (Shaw, Steinke), E 4 (Messling 2, Hazard, Tofte). Free throws missed—M 4, E 7. Total fouls—M 20, E 13.
