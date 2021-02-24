The puck didn’t bounce in the way of the Milton High boys hockey co-op team much this past season.
But one positive was that senior Luke Hessenauer was named a finalist for the fourth annual Jeff Sauer Award. According to The Coach Sauer Foundation website, the award is presented each year to “recognize good high school hockey players being great people.”
Hessenauer was a finalist with three other student-athletes from around the state: Braden Kloida of the Brookfield Stars; Alyssa Knauf of the Rock County Fury; and Zoe Uihlein of Milwaukee University School.
Uihlein was announced as the winner of the award last week.
Hessenauer said he was honored to be a finalist.
“Just being a finalist was a great accomplishment,” Hessenauer said. “Being a finalist really wasn’t what I did on the ice, but off the ice and helping others fall in love with the game of hockey … and also helping kids that found a different way to participate in hockey and actually be really good at what they do.”
To become a finalist for the award, Hessenauer had to be nominated by his coach and one other person. He then had to write his own nomination essay.
“Since I was 3, the game of hockey has been very important to me,” Hessenauer wrote. “It’s the best sport in the world, not because of the wins and losses you achieve or the goals and assists you score, but everything else it has taught me.
“Hockey is the best sport because of what it teaches you to apply in the real world outside of the boards and off the ice. Hockey brings people of all ages and ability together and forms a bond that is unbreakable.”
What Hessenauer has done on the ice has been impressive. He has been one of the top two scorers for the Red Hawks each of the past three seasons.
But what he has done off the ice is arguably making a bigger difference.
“So on top of being a team captain this season and our leading scorer from his position at the blue line, this award is about much more than just what you do as an athlete on the ice,” Milton hockey head coach Steve Zartman said. “Luke is one of those kids who spends all his time inside a rink in one form or another.
“His teammates can look up to him and say, ‘Luke prepares himself physically by following workout routines, he gets it done in the classroom, and as a leader makes sure everyone knows what is expected of them.’”
About six years ago, Hessenauer was introduced to the Wisconsin Sled Hockey Program out of Madison. He has stayed active in the program since.
Sled hockey makes the sport of hockey available to those with disabilities. Hessenauer said they host a festival each year for sled hockey teams in the Midwest to play and get together.
“One of my most humbling hockey experiences that will stick with me forever is my first sled hockey game,” Hessenauer wrote. “I was about 12 at the time and my older brother’s Bantam B team scheduled an exhibition game with the Wisconsin Skeeters youth sled hockey team. The Skeeters were the only youth team in the state at that time and were looking for game opportunities, even with able-bodied youth hockey teams.”
The Skeeters supplied Hessenauer’s team with sleds to level the playing field.
“It was far from equal, as we got smoked by the Skeeters and couldn’t even score one goal against them!” Hessenauer wrote. “That first game changed my view, not just about hockey, but also how I see certain things in life. It made me realize that many times people with disabilities don’t get the same opportunities as those of us without limitations.
“I stand up for those with disabilities and will call out anyone who says or does something negative toward a person who ‘isn’t like them.’”
The senior has volunteered at multiple “fire on ice” tournaments where fire and police personnel play hockey against each other, as well as “Battle of the Badges” games in Madison. He has also helped with the learn-to-skate program at the Janesville Ice Arena and joined his family in helping feed the homeless each year.
Among several other areas highlighted in his essay, Hessenauer said his parents instilled in him to work hard in school. His goal for his final year at Milton High is to finish all three trimesters on the high honor roll.
“This is an accomplishment I’m setting for myself to achieve … and graduate on a high note,” Hessenauer wrote. “I can only do this because of my teachers and the relationships I have with them. They’re the best because of how much they sacrifice daily when it comes to their student’s success.”
Hessenauer credited former Milton English teacher Andrea Kettle for inspiring him to do good for others.
“She helped everyone anytime they asked,” Hessenauer said. “It really moved me to help others when you get the chance, even if it was out of your way.”
Despite the challenges of this season, Hessenauer said the Red Hawks were made up of a fun group of guys to play with and be around.
“Our chemistry this year was amazing on and off the ice,” Hessenauer said. “In games, we never gave up and always were fighting to the last whistle.”
Zartman said Hessenauer is always doing something to grow the game.
“I’d be real surprised if he doesn’t end up coaching at some level down the road,” Zartman said. “In a challenging year such this one, this certainly was something we could hang our hat on as a positive. Between getting a late start on the season, struggling at times to score goals and just the all-around uncertainty of whether or not we were going to be able to play--we had seven games either canceled or rescheduled over the course of six weeks--it was a positive take away for all of us.”
Although his high school hockey and football careers will be coming to an end in the coming months, Hessenauer plans to attend Bemidji State University to study criminal justice and play football.
“I have been fortunate to know a lot of police officers who also play hockey, and through them I have found something that really interests me,” Hessenauer wrote. “A career in law enforcement will help me continue my personal goal of helping others and being part of a community.”
