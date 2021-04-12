Three Milton High girls tennis players will represent the team at the WIAA alternate fall sectionals Wednesday.
Natalie Niemeyer won her match, 6-2, 6-3, over Janesville Parker's Lucy Barnes, in No. 1 singles to qualify for play at the Janesville Craig Sectional on Wednesday at Palmer Park in Janesville.
Ella Davis and Ali Suchanek, Milton's duo at No. 1 doubles, advanced to sectionals thanks to a bye.
For the rest of the Red Hawks, the tournament run concluded at subsectionals.
Emily McNett lost a tough 6-3, 7-5 battle at No. 2 singles. Kelly Ploszaj won her first-round match, 6-3, 6-0, at No. 3 singles but lost 6-1, 6-0 to the top seed in the subsectional semifinals. Likewise, Romy Khoury won her opening match in a walkover before falling to the No. 1 seed in No. 4 singles.
In No. 2 doubles, Milton's Hana Grossman and Holly Garber won 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the semis, but they lost to the top seed, 6-4, 6-2. And at No. 3 doubles, Amelia Urbik and Kate Bucklin put up a tough fight but lost 6-4, 6-4 to the No. 2 seed.
Janesville Parker Subsectional
TEAM SCORES
Janesville Craig 20, Jefferson 18, Whitewater 12, Milton 10, Janesville Parker 4
INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
Top four finishers in Flight 1 and top two in Flights 2-4 advance to Wednesday's Janesville Craig Sectional
No. 1 singles--(1) Lucia Hyzer (JC) via bye; (2) Emilia Houwers (W) via bye; (3) Gracie Niebler (Jef) via bye; (4) Natalie Niemeyer (M) def. Lucy Barnes (JP) 6-2, 6-3.
No. 2 singles--(1) Allison Grund (JC) def. (5) Martha Jacobson (JP), 6-0, 6-0; (2) Laura Traver (Jef) def. (3) Mariana Cano (W), 6-2, 6-0. In first round, Jacobson def. (4) Emily McNett (M), 6-3, 7-5.
No. 3 singles--(1) Myrka Ceballos (JC) def. (4) Kelly Ploszaj (M), 6-1, 6-0; (3) Alexa Medina (Jef) def. (2) Anisa Dauti (W), 7-5, 6-3. In first round, Ploszaj def. (5) Haylee McCumber (JP), 6-3, 6-0.
No. 4 singles--(1) Alivia Dearborn (Jef) def. (4) Romy Khoury (M), 6-0, 6-2; (2) Crystal Chan (W) def. (3) Madison Burrow (JC), 6-2, 6-0. In first round, Khoury def. (5) Lisa Miguel (JP), 2-0, 2-0.
No. 1 doubles--(1) Lydia Quade-Annie Barnes (JP) via bye; (2) Eden Dempsey-Megan Magner (Jef) via bye; (3) Ella Davis-Ali Suchanek (M) via bye; (4) Addison Kooyman-Karyssa Norland (JC) def. Brianna Vidales-Leah Newmann (W), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 doubles--(1) Emily Carlson-Lilly Duddeck (Jef) def. (5) Hana Grossman-Holly Garber (M), 6-4, 6-2; (3) Rebecca Frank-Ellah Turenne (JC) def. (2) Hallie Boston-Myha Mohr (JP), 6-1, 6-2. In first round, Grossman-Garber def. Brennan Fox-Simes-Haley Street (W), 6-3, 6-1.
No. 3 doubles--(5) Hattie Plenty-Bridget Reilly (JC) def. (1) Brittney Mengel-Jordan Kolehouse (Jef), 6-2, 6-4. (2) Jeanette Falcon-Vanesa Wence (W) def. (3) Amelia Urbik-Kate Bucklin (M), 6-4, 6-4. In first round, Plenty-Reilly def. Cheyenne Spade-Victoria-Anna Kampmann (JP) 6-1, 6-1.
