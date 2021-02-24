The alternate fall season officially left the blocks Friday night.
The Milton High girls swim team opened the COVID-19 pandemic-forced season with a dual meet, beating host Janesville Craig 91-79.
The WIAA set official dates for the alternate fall season after many schools around the state opted out of playing their normal fall sports seasons.
Azia Lynn Koser and Bailey Ratzburg helped lead Milton past Craig.
Koser won the 100 butterfly (1:03.55), the 100 backstroke (1:05.62) and was part of the Red Hawks’ winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Ratzburg was also part of those relays and won the 200 IM (2:12.35) and the 500 free (5:18.16).
Eleanor Parker was part of the winning relays and took the 200 free, while the relays’ fourth member, Alyssa Fons, also won the 50 free.
Dakota Reece led the way for the Cougars. She won the 100 breaststroke (1:12.76) and the 100 free (54.93) and was part of Craig’s winning 200 medley relay.
Milton was set to swim against Janesville Parker on Tuesday and again March 4 against Monona Grove in Fort Atkinson.
MILTON 91, CRAIG 79
200 medley relay—Craig (Sydney Guenther, Dakota Reece, Ally Donagan, Kadence Woods) 1:58.62, 2. Milton 2:07.12. 200 free—Eleanor Parker (M) 2:09.16, 2. Woods 2:10.91, 3. Madelyn Schuetz (M) 2:16.56. 200 IM—Bailey Ratzburg (M) 2:12.35, 2. Donagan 2:25.55, 3. Jade Fladhammer (M) 2:32.69. 50 free—Alyssa Fons (M) 27.71, 2. Claire Rusert (C) 28.33, 3. Adison Slama (M) 28.58. 100 fly—Azia Lynn Koser (M) 1:03.55, 2. Guenther 1:05.09, 3. Woods 1:07.98. 100 free—Reece 54.93, Parker 59.08, Fons 1:00.88. 500 free—Ratzburg 5:18.16, Donagan 5:48.65, Schuetz, n/a. 200 free relay—Milton (Koser, Parker, Fons, Ratzburg) 1:47.00, Craig 1:53.90. 100 back—Koser 1:05.62, Guenther 1:07.03, Izzy Walter (C) 1:09.99. 100 breaststroke—Reece 1:12.76, Fladhammer 1:19.22, Zoe Mattox (M) 1:19.58. 400 free relay—Milton (Ratzburg, Parker, Fons, Koser) 3:51.35, Craig 3:53.53.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.