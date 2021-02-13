The Milton-Edgerton gymnastics team is starting to look a little more like last season’s state-qualifying team.
The Red Hawks posted a season-high 131.35 score to down Janesville Craig (112.25) on Feb. 9.
“Since we only have several dual meets, our goal is to be better than the last meet,” head coach Kristine Farnsworth said. “I think our team’s confidence is progressing and we are starting to find our groove and consistency with our skills.”
Milton showed its depth on each event and in the all around competition. Craig’s Olivia Rebout won the all-around with a score of 34.8, but the next three spots were all Milton. Junior Ireland Olstad (34.175) finished just behind Rebout, while sophomore Hannah Dunk (32.25) and freshman Emma Judd (30.975) were not far behind.
“Obviously having two state qualifiers back in your lineup is a bonus,” Farnsworth said referring to Olstad and Dunk. “Ireland put in a lot of work in the offseason, as well as Hannah. Unfortunately, Hannah suffered a concussion, which set her back just a bit. That being said, both Ireland and Hannah are strong competitors and having them compete all-around solidifies our lineup.”
Milton’s best event was the floor exercise, where Olstad (8.95) led the Red Hawks to a team score of 33.95. Dunk (8.6), junior Morgan Cheatle (8.25) and senior Josie Hasenstab (8.15) also contributed to the team score. Judd’s 7.25 was not counted toward the team score.
On the uneven bars, the Red Hawks’ balanced attack posted a 32.8. Olstad (8.85), Judd (8.2), Dunk (7.95), freshman Caitlin Zingsheim (7.8) and senior Josie Hasenstab (7.8) competed for Milton.
“Emma Judd and Caitlin Zingsheim are two talented freshmen who will add to our team,” Farnsworth said. “Caitlin has a competitive gymnastics background and is really powerful. She is strong on bars.
“Bars is a tough event and teams struggle to get five solid routines at the varsity level. Adding the two freshmen definitely helps our lineup and depth. A couple girls are still adding skills that they competed with last season, and several others are working on new skills. Hopefully they can put everything together before sectionals.”
Sophomore Tyra Ripley landed an 8.425 on the vault, propelling the Red Hawks to a team score of 32.45.
“Tyra has also put in some work in the offseason and that is starting to pay off,” Farnsworth said. “She started the season in pretty good shape, so we are looking to her to be consistent on vault for us.”
Olstad (8.2), Judd (8.05) and Cheatle (7.775) completed the team score. Dunk’s 7.4 was dropped.
Dunk (8.3) led the team on the balance beam to a score of 32.15. Zingsheim (8.2), Olstad (8.175) and Judd (7.475) rounded out the team score, while Cheatle’s 7.1 was not counted.
Despite the delayed start to the season, Farnsworth said she is grateful to at least have some competitions.
“Josie has really stepped up for us on the floor, beam and bars,” Farnsworth said. “I’m very thankful we are able to salvage part of our season so the senior girls (Hasenstab, Lindsey Heitsman and Samantha Henry) could finish out their gymnastics careers.”
With the season being delayed and referendum construction at MHS, the Red Hawks have had to deal with their fair share of challenges this season.
“Not having our own gym space has been really different,” Farnsworth said. “We have been really fortunate to be able to practice at CSA, but it’s not the same as having your own space.”
