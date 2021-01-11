MILTON
The 2020-2021 school year has been a roller coaster for student-athletes across the state. The Milton High wrestling team is no exception.
The Red Hawks, missing several key starters and forfeiting three times, fell 44-23 to visiting Watertown on Tuesday, Jan 5.
“With some starters from last year opting out of this wrestling season and other guys still working on getting their weight down, we had too many forfeits, which is frustrating, especially because it's not something I have a lot of control over,” head coach Pat Jauch said.
However, Jauch was proud of the guys who did hit the mat Tuesday.
“I thought the guys that wrestled showed really good effort, and our conditioning was pretty good considering we started a month late,” Jauch said. “We'll get a few guys back in the coming weeks and that will help.”
Milton picked up pins from sophomore 120-pounder Matt Haldiman and junior 170-pounder Kade Desormeau. Freshman 160-pounder Aeoden Sinclair dominated in a 20-5 technical fall, while senior 152-pounder Justin Sanchez cruised to a 7-1 victory.
“Matt Haldiman, Justin Sanchez, Aeoden Sinclair, and Kade Desormeau all looked great,” Jauch said.
Freshman 113-pounder Tyler Rateike also earned a 3-0 victory.
The Red Hawks forfeited matches at 126, 195 and 220 pounds.
“Overall I thought our effort was good,” Jauch said. “A lot of guys made their first varsity starts, so we'll just get better from here.”
Jauch added that he is expecting to get a more full lineup in the coming weeks, with the goal of being full strength by regionals.
“We still have a few team members that are trying to decide whether it's worth it to them to wrestle this season,” Jauch said. “Obviously, if it's due to COVID concerns on the part of the wrestler or their family, I understand. However, barring those types of concerns, I do think it's worth it for sure.
“Wrestling is not a sport you can be half in and half out. I think any time you get the opportunity to be part of a team and work toward goals individually and as a team, that is just good for your life overall. I'd like to have as many wrestlers as possible take advantage of this opportunity.”
Although it has been a challenging year so far, Jauch said he is grateful to be working with his team.
“It doesn't feel normal at all, but it's great to be competing and I think it will just keep getting better,” Jauch said. “Once you get out there on the mat, it's just you and another wrestler in combat, so if we just focus on that and keep improving our technique, toughness, and conditioning, that's what we've always tried to do and it's what we'll continue to do as we move forward.
“The goal is to make sure we are clicking on all cylinders by regionals and get these wrestlers competing at their best in the postseason.”
The Red Hawks wrestled a home triangular against Monona Grove/McFarland and DeForest on Wednesday after The Courier's print deadline. They travel to Mukwonago next Thursday for a quadrangular.
WATERTOWN 44, MILTON 23
106: Finn Muligan (WATE) over Daniel Stewart (MILT) (Dec 5-3) 113: Tyler Rateike (MILT) over Noe Ugalde (WATE) (Dec 3-0) 120: Matt Haldiman (MILT) over Emilio Hernandez (WATE) (Fall 3:40) 126: Hector Ayala (WATE) over (MILT) (For.) 132: Oscar Wilkowski (WATE) over Lukaas Harms (MILT) (Fall 4:40) 138: Walker Wichman (WATE) over Hunter Kieliszewski (MILT) (MD 11-0) 145: Owen Zingler (WATE) over Tyler Dunham (MILT) (MD 10-2) 152: Justin Sanchez (MILT) over Kasey Logan (WATE) (Dec 7-1) 160: Aeoden Sinclair (MILT) over Carson Crom (WATE) (TF 20-5 0:00) 170: Kade Desormeau (MILT) over Brian Kronquist (WATE) (Fall 2:57) 182: Braden Holleman (WATE) over Andrew Hoard (MILT) (Dec 5-0) 195: Tyler Haberstetzer (WATE) over (MILT) (For.) 220: Obyron Lee (WATE) over (MILT) (For.) 285: Noah Dominguez (WATE) over Caleb Peters (MILT) (Fall 3:34)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.