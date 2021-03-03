The 2020-2021 school year has been a juggling act for the Milton High School athletic department.
Due to COVID-19, referendum projects and other factors, many Red Hawks athletic teams have had to find alternate places to compete and practice.
The MHS girls swim team is no exception.
Just a few of the obstacles the Red Hawks have had to overcome so far include: a delayed season; the losses of key swimmers Dani Cramer and Caroline Burki to graduation; and a temporary home pool due to construction at MHS.
“I think this season is one for the books,” head coach Lindsey Hassenfelt said. “We are so thankful as a team and as a community that Fort Atkinson has let us use their pool. Fort allowing us to use their pool has allowed our athletes to all be together again and to compete in something they love.
“I think that using Fort’s pool gives us kind of the home advantage, but also allows myself and the athletes to appreciate the size of their facility and look forward to our future facility.”
Hassenfelt was also quick to thank MHS Activities Director Jeff Spiwak and the volunteers who have driven the swimmers to practice in Fort each day.
Milton will look to build off a strong fall 2019 season in which it finished 5-2-1 and placed third overall in the Badger South Conference. Although there will not be an official conference season, Hassenfelt said she feels the team will be pretty competitive with the teams on its schedule.
That has shown already as the Red Hawks have defeated both Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker early this season.
Key returning swimmers include sophomore Bailey Ratzburg, senior Ellie Parker and junior Azia Koser, who were part of Milton’s relay team with Burki that made it to state last year.
“Bailey is determined, hard-working and a goal setter. She is 100% there for her team and always our anchor on our relays. She has high goals set for state this year; I am excited to watch her the rest of the season,” Hassenfelt said. “(Ellie) always puts her face in the water and gives it her all each time she swims. She also has goals of individually going to state this year.
“Azia is truly a hard worker in and out of the water and hopes to make it to state individually this season.”
Zoe Mattox and Julia Jaecks will join Parker as senior captains.
Also returning to the team are: seniors Zoey Fischer, Scarlette Pumilia, Ellen Toberman and Samantha Lee; juniors Natalie Silveus, Adison Slama, Maddy Schuetz and Alyssa Fons; and sophomores Chelsea Woletz, Kennedy Carr and Jade Fladhammer.
Newcomers that Hassenfelt expects to make an immediate impact include Jasmine Krause, Allie Kruse, Annabelle Fitzgerald and Federica Tiberio, a foreign exchange student from Italy.
“I feel that all of our freshmen and newcomers have made an impact already,” Hassenfelt said. “They came in day one of practice working hard.
“Jasmine has been pushing through dropping time in her events right away, always better than the previous meet. Allie has gotten under 30 in her 50 free already. Annabelle has been working super hard and is always focused. Federica has made it on to our varsity squad in some events; we love that she wanted to join our team.”
Although Hassenfelt expects her team to work hard, win some meets and send some swimmers to state, she said her most important expectation is that the team has fun.
“This year has been different in a way that no one thought, especially when at one point in time we didn’t know if we were going to be able to swim and be together,” Hassenfelt said. “I am so thankful for the school board allowing us to participate and run our seasons. Our athletes needed this and so did us coaches. I’m really trying to make sure that the swimmers know that they’re cared about and that they are having fun while they’re here, along with working hard to achieve their goals.”
There are many ways to measure success for a team. Hassenfelt said that one of the key factors to success for the Red Hawks this year is that the team works together “in a way that they are a family.”
“Teamwork makes the dream work,” Hassenfelt said.
MILTON 121, PARKER/EVANSVILLE 49
200 medley relay—Milton (Julia Jaecks, Zoe Mattox, Azia Lyn Koser, Ellen Toberman) 2:07.26. 200 free—Bailey Ratzburg (M) 2:00.42, Tadyn McCann (P) 2:10.03, Madelyn Schuetz (M) 2:18.07. 200 IM—Jade Fladhammer (M) 2:31.19, Mattox 2:38.52, Chelsea Woletz (M) 2:39.33. 50 free—Eleanor Parker (M) 27.21, McCann 27.30, Alyssa Fons (M) 27.45. 100 fly—Koser 1:02.23, Kailee Sitter (P) 1:06.59, Jasmine Krause (M) 1:14.65. 100 free—Parker 59.41, Fons 59.65, Toberman 1:04.88. 500 free—Sitter 5:56.14, Jaecks 6:04.03, Schuetz 6:12.53. 200 free relay—Milton (Fons, Parker, Koser, Ratzburg) 1:45.87, Parker/Evansville 1:51.54. 100 back—Koser 1:04.07, Fladhammer 1:06.85, Katie Leach (P) 1:14.70. 100 breaststroke—Ratzburg 1:09.51, Woletz 1:19.35, Mattox 1:21.10. 400 free relay—Milton (Parker, Fons, Fladhammer, Ratzburg) 3:53.14, Parker/Evansville 4:09.49.
MILTON 91, CRAIG 79
200 medley relay—Craig (Sydney Guenther, Dakota Reece, Ally Donagan, Kadence Woods) 1:58.62, 2. Milton 2:07.12. 200 free—Eleanor Parker (M) 2:09.16, 2. Woods 2:10.91, 3. Madelyn Schuetz (M) 2:16.56. 200 IM—Bailey Ratzburg (M) 2:12.35, 2. Donagan 2:25.55, 3. Jade Fladhammer (M) 2:32.69. 50 free—Alyssa Fons (M) 27.71, 2. Claire Rusert (C) 28.33, 3. Adison Slama (M) 28.58. 100 fly—Azia Lynn Koser (M) 1:03.55, 2. Guenther 1:05.09, 3. Woods 1:07.98. 100 free—Reece 54.93, Parker 59.08, Fons 1:00.88. 500 free—Ratzburg 5:18.16, Donagan 5:48.65, Schuetz, n/a. 200 free relay—Milton (Koser, Parker, Fons, Ratzburg) 1:47.00, Craig 1:53.90. 100 back—Koser 1:05.62, Guenther 1:07.03, Izzy Walter (C) 1:09.99. 100 breaststroke—Reece 1:12.76, Fladhammer 1:19.22, Zoe Mattox (M) 1:19.58. 400 free relay—Milton (Ratzburg, Parker, Fons, Koser) 3:51.35, Craig 3:53.53.
